The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 365

How often do you think about the Roman Empire?
It’s the question that’s gripped the internet (mainly TikTok) in recent weeks. Allow me to get you up to speed if you’re not.
Basically, women are baffled that men seem to think about the Roman Empire on quite a regular basis. In thousands of TikToks, women ask the fella in their life “how often do you think about the Roman Empire” and are staggered with the responses.
Some answered that it’s about once a week, some said once a month, some said every time they see a straight road, and one guy even said twice a day.
Me, I’d say once every couple of weeks the Romans pop into my head. What can I say, they were a pretty influential bunch.
Well, now you’re all going to have to think about the Roman Empire, because, yes, there’s an entire round on it in this week’s quiz. Hooray!
There’s also a round celebrating one of the greatest television series this country has ever produced: Peep Show, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this week.
If you’re fuming at an entire round on Peep Show characters because you’ve never watched it, then that’s a life decision you need to deal with – we’ve long sang the praises of the show on this pub quiz, you should have watched it by now.
And Mark Corrigan would LOVE a round all about the Roman Empire.
Anyway, here’s hoping that by the time you’re done with this quiz you can proudly proclaim: “I came, I saw, I conquered.”
