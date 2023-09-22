The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 365

How often do you think about the Roman Empire?

It’s the question that’s gripped the internet (mainly TikTok) in recent weeks. Allow me to get you up to speed if you’re not.

Basically, women are baffled that men seem to think about the Roman Empire on quite a regular basis. In thousands of TikToks, women ask the fella in their life “how often do you think about the Roman Empire” and are staggered with the responses.

Some answered that it’s about once a week, some said once a month, some said every time they see a straight road, and one guy even said twice a day.

Me, I’d say once every couple of weeks the Romans pop into my head. What can I say, they were a pretty influential bunch.

Well, now you’re all going to have to think about the Roman Empire, because, yes, there’s an entire round on it in this week’s quiz. Hooray!

There’s also a round celebrating one of the greatest television series this country has ever produced: Peep Show, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this week.

If you’re fuming at an entire round on Peep Show characters because you’ve never watched it, then that’s a life decision you need to deal with – we’ve long sang the praises of the show on this pub quiz, you should have watched it by now.

And Mark Corrigan would LOVE a round all about the Roman Empire.

Anyway, here’s hoping that by the time you’re done with this quiz you can proudly proclaim: “I came, I saw, I conquered.”

ROUND 1: General knowledge



Which of these French landmarks suffered a massive fire in 2019? Notre-Dame The Arc de Triomphe The Louvre Correct! Wrong! Where is Mount Olympus? Turkey Greece Spain Correct! Wrong! What day is Prime Minister's Questions held on? Tuesday Monday Wednesday Correct! Wrong! In which US city was John Lennon killed? New York Washington Chicago Correct! Wrong! How many bytes are in a kilobyte? 800 1000 1100 Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Which Premier League side scored the most goals in the Champions League this week? Manchester City Arsenal Manchester United Correct! Wrong! Who was the first non-Red Bull driver to win an F1 race in 2023? Charles Leclerc Fernando Alonso Carlos Sainz Correct! Wrong! Which country fell to a shock 22-15 win defeat to Fiji in the Rugby World Cup last weekend? Wales Australia New Zealand Correct! Wrong! What sport do the Milwaukee Bucks play? American Football Basketball Ice Hockey Correct! Wrong! Where is this stadium? Melbourne Johannesburg Auckland Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



In 'The Lion King', Mufasa dies from being trampled by a pack of which animal? Antelopes Elephants Wildebeests Correct! Wrong! Who voices BoJack Horseman? Will Arnett Michael Cera Jason Bateman Correct! Wrong! Which of these is the name of a No1 single by Camila Cabello? Puerto Rico Havana Rio Correct! Wrong! Complete this lyric: 'Do you remember, the [???] night of September?' 31st 1st 21st Correct! Wrong! What was the title of Jay-Z's debut album? Graduation Reasonable Doubt Born To Do It Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Peep Show characters



Who is this Peep Show character? Super Hans Mark Jeremy Correct! Wrong! Who is this Peep Show character? Nancy Big Suze Sophie Correct! Wrong! Who is this Peep Show character? Gerard Jeff Johnson Correct! Wrong! Who is this Peep Show character? Big Mad Andy Big Sad Andy Big Bad Gary Correct! Wrong! Who is this Peep Show character? Toni Zahra Gail Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: The Roman Empire



Who was the first Roman emperor? Augustus Julius Caesar Caligula Correct! Wrong! Which of these towns was made the capital of Britain following the Roman invasion? Colchester Northampton Ipswich Correct! Wrong! Which of the following was NOT a Roman emperor? Otto Octavius Marcus Aurelius Tiberius Correct! Wrong! What name was given to the eastern half of the Roman Empire? The Orthodox Empire The Byzantine Empire The Gothic Empire Correct! Wrong! Which people carried out the sack of Rome in 410 AD? The Gauls The Visigoths The Normans Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE Friday Pub Quiz week 365 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

