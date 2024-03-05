Xabi Alonso delivers huge blow to Liverpool’s new manager search

Alonso is Liverpool’s number one target

Xabi Alonso has reportedly opened talks with Bayern Munich and apparently favours them over a move to Liverpool in the summer.

Alonso is one of the most sought-after names in world football following his stellar work with Bayer Leverkusen that has seen them rise to the top of the Bundesliga, as well as remain unbeaten across all competitions this season.

Alonso has preference on next job

Both Liverpool and Bayern are looking for new managers after Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel confirmed that they would step down from their roles at the end of the current campaign.

The Spaniard is the favourite for both of those jobs but Sky Sport Deutschland reported on Monday that the 42-year-old had held positive talks with Bayern and favours a move to the Bavarian giants.

They also added that the former Spain international has reservations about moving to Anfield due to the risk that comes with trying to follow in Klopp’s footsteps.

Klopp has won the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, two League Cups, and the FIFA Club World Cup during his nine years in charge at Liverpool – giving anyone who replaces him on the dugout a high ceiling to follow on from.

Leverkusen to benefit from heavy pay packet for Alonso departure

Given the high stock Alonso holds in the game, despite his early days into management, Leverkusen had already prepared for the day the former midfielder leaves.

Leverkusen will allegedly receive anywhere between £13m-£21m due to a fixed clause in his contract – with the price dependent on how many trophies they go on to win.

By the end of the season, the Bundesliga league leaders could have a league title, German Cup and UEFA Europa League in their trophy cabinet if they continue their success.

