Paul Tierney removed from refereeing duties following Nottingham Forest v Liverpool mistake

He will not act as a referee in the next round of Premier League games

Paul Tierney has been removed from refereeing duties after his error during the Nottingham Forest v Liverpool game over the weekend.

The referee was slammed for giving the ball to Liverpool goalie Caoimhin Kelleher after play was resumed following a pause due to a head injury to the Reds’ Ibrahima Konate.

It came despite Forest having had possession prior to the pause in play.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez then went on to score a header, making the Reds go one up and giving them the all important three points in the title race.

The goal came in the 99th minute of play, just one minute and 50 seconds after Tierney had restarted the game by giving Kelleher the ball.

The International Football Association Board rules mean that Forest should have started back up with possession.

Tierney’s error did not directly lead to Nunez’s goal, as Forest managed to regain possession before the Liverpool player scored, however the Nottingham team surrounded the ref after the end of the game to let them know what they thought of his mistake.

Forest coach Steven Reid was even shown a red card due to their swarming of the pitch.

Understandably, Forest fans were left fuming, and it seems their anger has come to bite Tierney on his backside.

Tierney has not been selected as a referee in the next round of Premier League matches, but he will act as the video assistant referee (VAR) for Arsenal v Brentford on Saturday, per BBC Sport.

