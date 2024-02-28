Search icon

Football

28th Feb 2024

Liverpool make first approach for Xabi Alonso

Callum Boyle

Liverpool Xabi Alonso

The wheels are in motion

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Xabi Alonso’s representatives as they look to replace the outgoing Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp will leave Anfield after nine years in charge at the club and Alonso has become the instant favourite to replace the German.

Under Alonso’s guidance, Bayer Leverkusen are on course to stop Bayern Munich from winning a first Bundesliga title in 12 years and are still yet to lose a game in all competitions this season.

Other clubs have also been eyeing up Alonso, including Bayern Munich, however Bild have claimed that Liverpool have spoken to his agent in a bid to get Alonso ahead of other rivals.

Alonso is under contract at Leverkusen until 2026 and last month the German club were supposedly confident that the former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder would turn down any approach from the Reds.

Xabi Alonso Liverpool

Who else is in contention for the Liverpool job

Several other names have been mentioned including the likes of Ange Postecoglou and Thomas Tuchel. Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting’s Ruben Amorim, who has also said to be admired by Chelsea should they choose to sack Mauricio Pochettino, are two other names touted.

Perhaps the most surprising name mentioned was midfield legend Steven Gerrard.

According to his former teammate Yossi Benayoun, Gerrard’s “identity” at the club should be a crucial factor to consider.

“For me it has to be someone with an identify to Liverpool,” the former Reds and Chelsea man told the Daily Mail.

“If they can bring someone like Xabi [Alonso], or, and this might be a surprise, someone like Steven Gerrard, one of them will continue what Klopp has built because they know the club.

“It didn’t work well at Aston Villa for Stevie, but he did a great job in Scotland. He deserves a chance to be coach at Liverpool for what he did in his career.”

