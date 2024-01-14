Thousands of households to get cold weather payments next week

Thousands of Brits could be entitled to some important help with bills
Energy prices have been sky high for what feels like an eternity now, and as winter continues the gas and electric bills are continuing to hit many in the pocket.
But with large parts of the country set to be plunged into minus temperatures in the coming days, thousands of Brits are entitled to a bit of extra cash to help out with bills.
Some 10,000 households in England will be eligible to receive financial help with heating their homes.
The payments from the Department for Work and Pensions are designed for people on low incomes to offset the cost of their energy bills, meaning they can afford to have the heating on in cold weather.
Those eligible will receive £25 for each 7-day period of freezing temperatures in the period from November 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
You do have to meet some criteria, but if you’re eligible and your postcode has experienced freezing temperatures over a seven-day period, you could be in line for one or multiple payouts.
The postcodes eligible for payments for the period January 12 to January 18 are:
- Cliburn, Cumbria CA10
- Catterlen, Cumbria CA11
- Keswick, Cumbria CA12
- Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria CA16
- Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria CA17
- Kendal, Cumbria LA8
- Kendal, Cumbria LA9
- Sedbergh, Cumbria LA10
- Coniston, Cumbria LA21
- Lakes, Cumbria LA22
- Windermere, Cumbria LA23
- Alston, Cumbria CA9
- Burnhope, County Durham DH8
- Elsdon, Northumberland NE19
- Allendale, Northumberland NE47
- Bellingham, Northumberland NE48
- Haltwhistle, Northumberland NE49
- Dumfries border (parts in England) DG14
- Scottish Borders (parts in England) TD9
If you receive any of the following, you’ll be able to receive the payment:
- Pension Credit
- Universal Credit
- Income Support
- Income-based jobseeker’s allowance
- Income-related employment and support allowance
- Support for mortgage interest
In some cases though, you may need to meet additional criteria as well though:
- Have a disability or be in receipt of pension premium
- Have a child who is disabled
- Be in receipt of child tax credit that includes a disability or severe disability element
- Have a severe or enhanced disability premium
- Be in receipt of a limited capability for work amount
- Have a child under five living with you
To find out more and to see if you’re eligible for the payments, visit the government website here.
