Search icon

News

14th Jan 2024

Thousands of households to get cold weather payments next week

Charlie Herbert

cold weather payments

Thousands of Brits could be entitled to some important help with bills

Energy prices have been sky high for what feels like an eternity now, and as winter continues the gas and electric bills are continuing to hit many in the pocket.

But with large parts of the country set to be plunged into minus temperatures in the coming days, thousands of Brits are entitled to a bit of extra cash to help out with bills.

Some 10,000 households in England will be eligible to receive financial help with heating their homes.

The payments from the Department for Work and Pensions are designed for people on low incomes to offset the cost of their energy bills, meaning they can afford to have the heating on in cold weather.

Those eligible will receive £25 for each 7-day period of freezing temperatures in the period from November 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

You do have to meet some criteria, but if you’re eligible and your postcode has experienced freezing temperatures over a seven-day period, you could be in line for one or multiple payouts.

The postcodes eligible for payments for the period January 12 to January 18 are:

  • Cliburn, Cumbria CA10
  • Catterlen, Cumbria CA11
  • Keswick, Cumbria CA12
  • Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria CA16
  • Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria CA17
  • Kendal, Cumbria LA8
  • Kendal, Cumbria LA9
  • Sedbergh, Cumbria LA10
  • Coniston, Cumbria LA21
  • Lakes, Cumbria LA22
  • Windermere, Cumbria LA23
  • Alston, Cumbria CA9
  • Burnhope, County Durham DH8
  • Elsdon, Northumberland NE19
  • Allendale, Northumberland NE47
  • Bellingham, Northumberland NE48
  • Haltwhistle, Northumberland NE49
  • Dumfries border (parts in England) DG14
  • Scottish Borders (parts in England) TD9

If you receive any of the following, you’ll be able to receive the payment:

  • Pension Credit
  • Universal Credit
  • Income Support
  • Income-based jobseeker’s allowance
  • Income-related employment and support allowance
  • Support for mortgage interest

In some cases though, you may need to meet additional criteria as well though:

  • Have a disability or be in receipt of pension premium
  • Have a child who is disabled
  • Be in receipt of child tax credit that includes a disability or severe disability element
  • Have a severe or enhanced disability premium
  • Be in receipt of a limited capability for work amount
  • Have a child under five living with you

To find out more and to see if you’re eligible for the payments, visit the government website here.

Related links:

Martin Lewis issues warning to Brits who bought a car before 2021

Topics:

energy bills,Money

RELATED ARTICLES

Schoolgirl who ‘makes £105k a month’ selling toys retires at 11

Business

Schoolgirl who ‘makes £105k a month’ selling toys retires at 11

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis warns Vinted and eBay sellers to make urgent check now

Ebay

Martin Lewis warns Vinted and eBay sellers to make urgent check now

By Charlie Herbert

HMRC slammed after it’s revealed how much prize money Luke Littler will actually take home

Darts

HMRC slammed after it’s revealed how much prize money Luke Littler will actually take home

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump claims “many, many protests” in the UK “were in my favour” as visit comes to end

Donald Trump

Donald Trump claims “many, many protests” in the UK “were in my favour” as visit comes to end

By James Dawson

KSI accuses Asda workers of selling Prime Hydration on the black market

Asda

KSI accuses Asda workers of selling Prime Hydration on the black market

By Jack Peat

Fenerbahce fans condemned for chanting Putin’s name after conceding to Dynamo Kyiv

Dynamo Kyiv

Fenerbahce fans condemned for chanting Putin’s name after conceding to Dynamo Kyiv

By Danny Jones

Putin’s war dealt another blow as Sweden is ‘ready to join Nato’

NATO

Putin’s war dealt another blow as Sweden is ‘ready to join Nato’

By Charlie Herbert

New police operation to target ‘drug users instead of dealers’ in tactics change

Crime

New police operation to target ‘drug users instead of dealers’ in tactics change

By Charlie Herbert

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly calls out radio host for ‘fat shaming’ her live on air

Entertainment

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly calls out radio host for ‘fat shaming’ her live on air

By Charlie Herbert

Transfer roundup: Man United identify ‘priority signing’ as they prepare to let striker leave

January transfer window

Transfer roundup: Man United identify ‘priority signing’ as they prepare to let striker leave

By Patrick McCarry

Conor McGregor accused of gifting head chef ‘cheapest Rolex possible’ for his 50th birthday

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor accused of gifting head chef ‘cheapest Rolex possible’ for his 50th birthday

By Charlie Herbert

Adam Sandler shares emotional tribute after death of Grown Ups co-star Alec Musser

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler shares emotional tribute after death of Grown Ups co-star Alec Musser

By Charlie Herbert

Icelandic town evacuated after huge volcanic eruption

Iceland

Icelandic town evacuated after huge volcanic eruption

By Charlie Herbert

Dean Gaffney run over by Chelsea star on night out

Chelsea

Dean Gaffney run over by Chelsea star on night out

By Charlie Herbert

New nightclub to open during the daytime only

New nightclub to open during the daytime only

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Downing Street ‘not aware’ of Stanley Johnson knighthood plans

Downing Street ‘not aware’ of Stanley Johnson knighthood plans

By Ava Evans

This guy has pretty much won uncle of the year already

Style

This guy has pretty much won uncle of the year already

By Mike Wright

This poor bloke tried The Mountain’s massive strongman diet

Diet

This poor bloke tried The Mountain’s massive strongman diet

By Ben Kenyon

Owen Farrell rang to tell Saracens he could still play as wife was giving birth

Champions Cup

Owen Farrell rang to tell Saracens he could still play as wife was giving birth

By Patrick McCarry

The great Tom Hardy makes his long-awaited return to Peaky Blinders this week

Peaky Blinders

The great Tom Hardy makes his long-awaited return to Peaky Blinders this week

By Conor Heneghan

Manchester United linked with shock deadline day move for Diego Godin

Diego Godin

Manchester United linked with shock deadline day move for Diego Godin

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories