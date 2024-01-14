Thousands of households to get cold weather payments next week

Thousands of Brits could be entitled to some important help with bills

Energy prices have been sky high for what feels like an eternity now, and as winter continues the gas and electric bills are continuing to hit many in the pocket.

But with large parts of the country set to be plunged into minus temperatures in the coming days, thousands of Brits are entitled to a bit of extra cash to help out with bills.

Some 10,000 households in England will be eligible to receive financial help with heating their homes.

The payments from the Department for Work and Pensions are designed for people on low incomes to offset the cost of their energy bills, meaning they can afford to have the heating on in cold weather.

Those eligible will receive £25 for each 7-day period of freezing temperatures in the period from November 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

You do have to meet some criteria, but if you’re eligible and your postcode has experienced freezing temperatures over a seven-day period, you could be in line for one or multiple payouts.

The postcodes eligible for payments for the period January 12 to January 18 are:

Cliburn, Cumbria CA10

Catterlen, Cumbria CA11

Keswick, Cumbria CA12

Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria CA16

Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria CA17

Kendal, Cumbria LA8

Kendal, Cumbria LA9

Sedbergh, Cumbria LA10

Coniston, Cumbria LA21

Lakes, Cumbria LA22

Windermere, Cumbria LA23

Alston, Cumbria CA9

Burnhope, County Durham DH8

Elsdon, Northumberland NE19

Allendale, Northumberland NE47

Bellingham, Northumberland NE48

Haltwhistle, Northumberland NE49

Dumfries border (parts in England) DG14

Scottish Borders (parts in England) TD9

If you receive any of the following, you’ll be able to receive the payment:

Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Income Support

Income-based jobseeker’s allowance

Income-related employment and support allowance

Support for mortgage interest

In some cases though, you may need to meet additional criteria as well though:

Have a disability or be in receipt of pension premium

Have a child who is disabled

Be in receipt of child tax credit that includes a disability or severe disability element

Have a severe or enhanced disability premium

Be in receipt of a limited capability for work amount

Have a child under five living with you

To find out more and to see if you’re eligible for the payments, visit the government website here.

