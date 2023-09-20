Lorraine Kelly shares clip of Russell Brand calling her a sl** and touching her thigh

In the aftermath of allegations made against Russell Brand, many celebrities have come forward

It’s been just five days since the first news began emerging about a series of “very serious” allegations being made against Russell Brand.

Over the following days we learnt that these allegations were of rape, sexual abuse, and emotional abuse.

As the police continues its investigation into Brand following the report made by The Times and Channel 4, numerous celebrities have come forward with their accounts of Brand’s “inappropriate” behaviour.

The latest of which is television host, Lorraine Kelly, who has shared her story of how she appeared alongside Brand on The Graham Norton Show back in 2007.

Speaking about the incident, Kelly said: “I normally got the charming Russell, the flirty Russell. Of course it’s a lot different. I’m a lot older. I’ve been doing this a long, long time. And I’d like to think there was a little tiny bit of respect there, maybe.

“Although, this happened on The Graham Norton Show, back in 2007. Have a look.”

Kelly then shared the clip which shows Russell lightly placing his hand on her thigh and saying: “You’re wearing suspenders! I’ve bitten off more than I can chew. I’m out of my depth.

“Yes, I have been in other films, but it doesn’t seem too important now I know Lorraine Kelly is a sl**.”

In the clip, Kelly can be seen bursting into laughter, however speaking in the present, Kelly said: “Now look, that’s uncomfortable to watch right now. It absolutely is.

“Obviously, for the record, I was not wearing suspenders, at all.

“Everybody was laughing. I was laughing.”

When asked how she felt at the time, Kelly added: “Well it’s difficult. Looking back on it now, I probably would’ve said something. But it’s an entertainment show. That was his schtik.”

