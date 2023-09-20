Search icon

News

20th Sep 2023

Lorraine Kelly shares clip of Russell Brand calling her a sl** and touching her thigh

Joseph Loftus

In the aftermath of allegations made against Russell Brand, many celebrities have come forward

It’s been just five days since the first news began emerging about a series of “very serious” allegations being made against Russell Brand.

Over the following days we learnt that these allegations were of rape, sexual abuse, and emotional abuse.

As the police continues its investigation into Brand following the report made by The Times and Channel 4, numerous celebrities have come forward with their accounts of Brand’s “inappropriate” behaviour.

The latest of which is television host, Lorraine Kelly, who has shared her story of how she appeared alongside Brand on The Graham Norton Show back in 2007.

Speaking about the incident, Kelly said: “I normally got the charming Russell, the flirty Russell. Of course it’s a lot different. I’m a lot older. I’ve been doing this a long, long time. And I’d like to think there was a little tiny bit of respect there, maybe.

“Although, this happened on The Graham Norton Show, back in 2007. Have a look.”

Kelly then shared the clip which shows Russell lightly placing his hand on her thigh and saying: “You’re wearing suspenders! I’ve bitten off more than I can chew. I’m out of my depth.

“Yes, I have been in other films, but it doesn’t seem too important now I know Lorraine Kelly is a sl**.”

In the clip, Kelly can be seen bursting into laughter, however speaking in the present, Kelly said: “Now look, that’s uncomfortable to watch right now. It absolutely is.

“Obviously, for the record, I was not wearing suspenders, at all.

“Everybody was laughing. I was laughing.”

When asked how she felt at the time, Kelly added: “Well it’s difficult. Looking back on it now, I probably would’ve said something. But it’s an entertainment show. That was his schtik.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Newcastle forced to change kit for AC Milan game due to UEFA rule

Football

Newcastle forced to change kit for AC Milan game due to UEFA rule

By Callum Boyle

You could get paid thousands to binge watch just three Netflix shows

binge watch

You could get paid thousands to binge watch just three Netflix shows

By Charlie Herbert

Tourist dies after falling 300 feet while climbing ladder bridge at popular Instagram spot

Austria

Tourist dies after falling 300 feet while climbing ladder bridge at popular Instagram spot

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Eamonn Holmes quits This Morning after 15 years

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes quits This Morning after 15 years

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

Homeless people moved up vaccine priority list

covid-19 vaccine

Homeless people moved up vaccine priority list

By Nadine Batchelor-Hunt

Pornhub is making VR porn free and available to everyone

Porn

Pornhub is making VR porn free and available to everyone

By Matt Tate

Man filmed driving along railway to escape cops found guilty of endangering life

car accident

Man filmed driving along railway to escape cops found guilty of endangering life

By Jack Peat

Forces told to check all officers against police database in wake of David Carrick case

Met Police

Forces told to check all officers against police database in wake of David Carrick case

By Steve Hopkins

The Queen has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirms

Buckingham Palace

The Queen has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirms

By Steve Hopkins

Mum shares tip to help get rid of giant spiders invading UK homes

Mum shares tip to help get rid of giant spiders invading UK homes

By Joseph Loftus

Woman who invented the fidget spinner hasn’t made a single penny off her creation

Fidget Spinners

Woman who invented the fidget spinner hasn’t made a single penny off her creation

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix fans turn off new thriller within minutes after terrifying opening scene

Netflix fans turn off new thriller within minutes after terrifying opening scene

By Joseph Loftus

People can’t believe how ripped Uncle Albert was in Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools and Horses

People can’t believe how ripped Uncle Albert was in Only Fools and Horses

By JOE

Tech expert explains everything you can do with iPhone 15’s USB-C port

Android

Tech expert explains everything you can do with iPhone 15’s USB-C port

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix quietly adds 20 huge movies to its library for September

Netflix

Netflix quietly adds 20 huge movies to its library for September

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

You’ll soon be able to order an Uber without leaving Facebook

Facebook

You’ll soon be able to order an Uber without leaving Facebook

By Tom Victor

Marouane Fellaini says he has been unfairly painted as a ‘murderer’ in English football

Manchester United

Marouane Fellaini says he has been unfairly painted as a ‘murderer’ in English football

By Matthew Gault

Chael Sonnen fired for cheating on Celebrity Apprentice

Bellator

Chael Sonnen fired for cheating on Celebrity Apprentice

By Darragh Murphy

Real deal Rafa: Madrid back Benitez to the hilt

feature-homepage

Real deal Rafa: Madrid back Benitez to the hilt

By Nooruddean Choudry

Referee suspended for playing 42 minutes of stoppage time

Bolivia

Referee suspended for playing 42 minutes of stoppage time

By Callum Boyle

Australian footballer retires at 22 due to social media abuse

Australia

Australian footballer retires at 22 due to social media abuse

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories