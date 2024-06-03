Search icon

News

03rd Jun 2024

Netflix reveals all of June’s new movies and series

Stephen Porzio

There is going to be several exciting new additions, particular for fans of action and thrillers.

Another month has passed, meaning it’s time for us to run down all the Netflix original movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service over the next 30 days.

Netflix original movies arriving in June:

The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance – June 4

Under Paris – June 5

To save Paris from a bloodbath, a grieving scientist (Oscar-nominee Bérénice Bejo, The Artist) is forced to face her tragic past when a giant shark appears in the Seine.

The new creature flick from French action horror expert Xavier Gens (Hitman, Gangs of London).

How to Rob a Bank – June 5

Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura – June 6

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money – June 6

Rafa Márquez: El Capitán – June 6

Hit Man – June 7

Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a straight-laced professor (co-writer Glen Powell, Top Gun: Maverick) discovers he has a hidden talent as a fake hit man.

Assuming false identities to entrap criminals for the local police, the situation quickly changes when he meets his match in a client who steals his heart (Adria Arjona).

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors – June 12

Ultraman: Rising – June 14

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution – June 18

Black Barbie – June 19

Inheritance – June 19

Kleks Academy – June 19

Trigger Warning – June 21

From up-and-coming director Mouly Surya (the brilliant Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts), Trigger Warning stars Jessica Alba as a Special Forces commando named Parker.

On active duty overseas, she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died.

Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend turned sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary), and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall) as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad.

A Family Affair – June 28

In this rom-com, a young woman (Joey King), who works as the personal assistant to a self-absorbed Hollywood star (Zac Efron), discovers that her boss is having a secret romantic relationship with her widowed mother (Nicole Kidman).

Juanpis González: The People’s President – June 28

Netflix original shows arriving in June:

Supacell – TBA

Supacell is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners.

It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki (Tosin Cole), to bring them all together in order to save the woman he loves.

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial – June 5

Sweet Tooth: Season 3 – June 6

This post-apocalyptic series about a half-human/half-deer boy is back for its final season.

Kübra: Season 2 – June 6

Hierarchy – June 7

Perfect Match: Season 2 – June 7

Tour de France Unchained – June 11

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 5 – June 12

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch – June 12

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 – June 13

The period romance series returns with four more episodes, which will pick up where the “cliffhanger” Part 1 ending left off.

From the mind of acclaimed horror-thriller writer-director Joko Anwar (Impetigore, Satan’s Slaves) comes this new supernatural sci-fi anthology series.

The plot synopsis reads: “Venturing beyond the conventional narratives of aliens descending upon Earth, Anwar explores an intriguing premise: What if these extraterrestrial beings were already here among us or even within us?

“Presented through seven distinct, yet interconnected stories across its episodes, each instalment unravels a unique mystery, with each thread leading audiences a step closer to the final showdown.”

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams – June 14

Agents of Mystery – June 18

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – June 20

Gangs of Galicia – June 21

Rising Impact – June 22

Kaulitz & Kaultiz – June 25

Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 – June 26

That ’90s Show: Part 2 – June 27

Hello Wisconsin! This reboot of the classic sitcom That ’70s Show returns for a new batch of episodes.

The Mole: Season 2 – June 28

Owning Manhattan – June 28

The Whirlwind – June 28

Netflix original comedy arriving in June:

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn – June 4

WATCH: AJ Tracey Opens Up British Racism, Why J-Cole Shouldn’t Have Apologised, Kylian Mbappe & New Music

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Leicester aim dig at Enzo Maresca following Chelsea move

Chelsea

Leicester aim dig at Enzo Maresca following Chelsea move

By Callum Boyle

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing as an MP

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing as an MP

By Nina McLaughlin

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

By Charlie Herbert

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

Aldi is hiring a crisp taster to be sent free bags of crisps to test

Aldi

Aldi is hiring a crisp taster to be sent free bags of crisps to test

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who was declared dead found alive 1,700 miles away from home

America

Woman who was declared dead found alive 1,700 miles away from home

By Charlie Herbert

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

Family

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

By Charlie Herbert

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

By Charlie Herbert

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

Tom Hardy

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

By Charlie Herbert

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge name to Man City this summer

Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge name to Man City this summer

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

Aldi is hiring a crisp taster to be sent free bags of crisps to test

Aldi

Aldi is hiring a crisp taster to be sent free bags of crisps to test

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who was declared dead found alive 1,700 miles away from home

America

Woman who was declared dead found alive 1,700 miles away from home

By Charlie Herbert

Harry Maguire likely to miss Euros opener against Serbia

Harry Maguire likely to miss Euros opener against Serbia

By JOE

Abba members receive prestigious Swedish knighthoods

Abba members receive prestigious Swedish knighthoods

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories