Chuck Norris has been rushed to hospital

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Published 17:14 19 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 17:14 19 Mar 2026 GMT
Chuck Norris has been reportedly rushed to hospital after a medical emergency in Hawaii.
The Walker, Texas Ranger star was on the island of Kauai when the incident occured, according to TMZ.
The outlet reports that the 86-year-old was hospitalised in the last 24 hours, after being well on Wednesday.
Despite the medical emergency, insiders told the outlet the legend is in 'good spirits'.
The American martial artist and actor recently celebrated his birthday, and shared a video showing him during an outside boxing session.
“I don’t age. I level up," he wrote on Instagram.
“I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young.”
“I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love,” he added.
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