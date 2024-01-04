Search icon

04th Jan 2024

Netflix viewers issue warning over ‘nastily unsettling’ horror film

The movie is so dark that one of its writers has even issued a warning

On New Year’s Day, JOE highlighted that The Lodge – one of the scariest movies of recent years – had just been added to Netflix in Ireland and the UK.

And since then, the horror has climbed up the Netflix charts and viewers flooding to social media to heap praise on the “shocking” flick.

Coming from the same directing duo behind the supremely creepy 2014 horror Goodnight Mommy, The Lodge stars Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six) as Grace, a woman with a very troubled past.

Newly engaged, she goes to stay with her fiancé, Richard (Richard Armitage), and his two children (Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh) at their rural lodge over Christmas.

Soon into the trip, however, Richard is called back to the city for work – leaving Grace stuck with the pair of kids who are resentful of and act hostile toward their step-mother to be.

As tensions grow between the trio and a series of strange incidents lead to them becoming stranded at the lodge, Grace’s sanity starts to unravel.

Netflix users left ‘speechless’ by ‘shocking’ horror The Lodge

Despite strong reviews from critics following its 2019 premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival – the movie currently holds a 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes – The Lodge did not receive a cinema release in Ireland and the UK.

However, that has not stopped the horror finding an audience through Netflix, with one viewer writing about the film:

“Hadn’t heard of 2019’s The Lodge before yesterday but now it’s on Netflix. A taut psychological drama high on atmospheric creeps. A smart script puts a twisty spin on the impact of childhood trauma, grief and resentment.”

Another said: “WHOA. I don’t remember what made me put The Lodge on my Netflix list, but the first ten minutes has maybe the most shocking moment I’ve seen in a film in a while.”

A third stated: “Dude I just watched the lodge on Netflix. That s*** messed me UP. Holy s***. If y’all like creepy stuff that’ll mess with your head you need to watch it. It’s insane.”

Others said The Lodge was “so creepy” and left them “speechless”.

Co-writer of the movie Sergio Casci, meanwhile, even took to Twitter to issue a warning about the film – which you can read below.

