Michael Jackson’s ‘real voice’ revealed after being called out for faking high-pitched one

‘His voice is as deep as s***’

Just about anybody could tell you what Michael Jackson’s speaking voice is like: a childlike high pitched whine, soft and iconic. In fact, the singer’s voice was just as big a part of his image as the rest of his act was.

However rumours have frequently circulated about Jackson, with many claiming his high-pitched speaking voice wasn’t an authentic as you’d initially believe, with rapper T-Pain once describing MJ’s ‘real’ voice as “deep as sh**”.

He added: “It was between where you think Michael Jackson is and Prince. It was in between that.”

T-Pain isn’t the only one either with journalist Diane Dimond once describing Jackson’s voice in 2005 as a “big, deep voice”, while Liza Minnelli and David Gest once let it slip that the King of Pop had a second voice.

Liza claimed she was shocked when she first heard it and said: “Michael, you’re busted. I got you now. All these years you’ve been talking in that voice.”

One clip shared online also sparked a lot of comments about his voice.

One person wrote: “I did not know his deep voice sounded that handsome.” Another said: “His deep voice is awesome.”

A third commented: “I never thought MJ’s deep voice was like that.”

David and Liza believed Michael had used his high-pitch voice as part of his public persona. Liza argued it was to protect his inner self as Michael had been “hurt too much”.

She argued: “I mean, people have said kind of rotten things about him. The person that we know is a rather regular guy, believe it or not.”

Related links: