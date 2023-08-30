Michael Jackson’s ‘real voice’ revealed after being called out for faking high-pitched one

‘His voice is as deep as s***’
Just about anybody could tell you what Michael Jackson’s speaking voice is like: a childlike high pitched whine, soft and iconic. In fact, the singer’s voice was just as big a part of his image as the rest of his act was.
However rumours have frequently circulated about Jackson, with many claiming his high-pitched speaking voice wasn’t an authentic as you’d initially believe, with rapper T-Pain once describing MJ’s ‘real’ voice as “deep as sh**”.
He added: “It was between where you think Michael Jackson is and Prince. It was in between that.”
T-Pain isn’t the only one either with journalist Diane Dimond once describing Jackson’s voice in 2005 as a “big, deep voice”, while Liza Minnelli and David Gest once let it slip that the King of Pop had a second voice.
Liza claimed she was shocked when she first heard it and said: “Michael, you’re busted. I got you now. All these years you’ve been talking in that voice.”
One clip shared online also sparked a lot of comments about his voice.
One person wrote: “I did not know his deep voice sounded that handsome.” Another said: “His deep voice is awesome.”
A third commented: “I never thought MJ’s deep voice was like that.”
David and Liza believed Michael had used his high-pitch voice as part of his public persona. Liza argued it was to protect his inner self as Michael had been “hurt too much”.
She argued: “I mean, people have said kind of rotten things about him. The person that we know is a rather regular guy, believe it or not.”
Related links:
- Michael Jackson’s son shuts down claim Harry Styles is the new ‘King of Pop’
- Sir Elton John hospitalised after accident
- Paul McCartney poses on Abbey Road crossing – car refuses to stop for him