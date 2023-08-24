Lifeguard kicks boy off diving board after refusing to come down

‘Au revoir Shoshanna!’

We’ve all been there. You’ve give ’em all the big one about being brave enough and now you’re having to face the crowd. You’re 30ft up and staring down at the blue. Your toes tingle hanging over the edge. The lifeguard behind you getting restless.

Most lifeguards in the world wouldn’t force you off like a powerhungry paratrooper pumped to the brim with adrenaline, however this lifeguard isn’t your ordinary lifeguard.

The story behind this clip is that the lifeguard in question got tired of waiting for his diving board to free up and so cleared the obstacle (a lad nervous about jumping off) by kicking him off the ledge.

The scene, which was reportedly filmed in Austria, shows a young man clinging to the barriers absolutely scared to his wits end about making the great leap down into the pool.

The lifeguard, who didn’t want the man’s nerves to get the better of him, decides that his best course of action is to kick the man further and further towards the edge until the ‘diver’ finds himself unable to hold on anymore.

According to witnesses, the lifeguard decided to push him off after two other lifeguards were unsuccessful in convincing the man to come down.

A statement from Steyrer Stadtbades – the authority in charge of the swimming pool where the incident took place – confirmed that the lifeguard worked for their company and did kick a man off the platform, reports the Daily Mail.

The SBS statement reads: “SBS will do everything they can so that the Steyrer, and the Steyrer in the future can bring an enjoyable and comfortable time at Steyrer Stadtbad.

“A lifeguards job is to ensure the safety of customers. Therefore it is very regrettable that the lifeguard was involved with the fall.

“We are doing all we can to be clear of the circumstances.”

SBS have also apologised for a “lapse of judgement” from the lifeguard.

You can watch the shocking footage here.