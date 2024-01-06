Search icon

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver and two daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Joseph Loftus

Horrific news

Hollywood actor, Christian Oliver, has died alongside his two daughters after the plane he was travelling on crashed in the eastern Caribbean.

The private aircraft went down just west of Petit Nevis, a tiny private island near Bequia on Thursday afternoon, according to Sky News.

The pilot, Robert Sachs, also died.

The single engine plane hadn’t long took off from Bequia, which is a hugely popular tourist destination, and was heading for St Lucia, just 65 miles away.

Officers named Oliver’s daughters as Madita Klepser and Anika Klepser who were 10 and 12.

It remains unclear what caused the crash.

Police thanked nearby fishermen and divers who rushed to the crash site, saying: “The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers is very much appreciated.”

Oliver, who was 51, was born in Germany under the name Christian Klepser, and had dozens of television and film roles including The Good German, Speed Racer, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, and more.

Other roles Oliver was well known for include in Valkyrie, The Three Muskateers, and Sense8.

Rest in peace.

