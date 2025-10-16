Search icon

16th Oct 2025

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

Harry Warner

BREAKING

A former Premier League star has been fined after a ‘dangerous dog attack’ that left one person injured.

Ex-hammer Said Benrahma has been slapped with a £12,000 fine after pleading guilty to two counts of owning dangerously out of control dogs.

Willesden Magistrates’ Court heard that the two XL bully dogs managed to escape his home on Hornchurch, east London, and attacked a golden retriever as well as managing to injure a man.

The incident happened in July 2023.

Said Benrahma. Instagram.

The Algerian footballer spent four years at the Hammers before moving to Lyon and ultimately ending up at Saudi team Neom SC.

He appeared in court on Thursday (16 October) by video link from a car in Saudi Arabia.

The footballer said that dogs had escaped from a side gate that was left open by someone working for him.

Topics:

News,Premier League,Sport

