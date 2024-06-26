England fans have to make difficult decision this weekend due to huge clash

Fans will be left torn

England fans will have a huge decision to make this weekend due to a huge clash of major events occurring at the same time.

Although England are yet to discover their opponents, they topped their group last night in extremely dull fashion, securing a spot in the round of 16 with their game scheduled for next Sunday at 5pm.

Fans of football and music will instantly be alerted to this date as the final day of the internationally renowned and the UK’s most famous music festival, Glastonbury.

This means football fans attending the festival could struggle to watch the big knockout game as the Glastonbury organisers have decided not to screen the matches this year.

In previous years the inevitable clash was avoided with the football being shown on big screens before the music when kick-off times allowed for it.

However this year that will not be possible.

In a statement the festival said: “In previous years, we have endeavoured to show notable matches on big screens where possible, particularly on days before the main stages have opened.

“However, with England and Scotland’s last 16 matches potentially clashing with headline sets at this year’s festival, the decision has been made that – as in 2014 and 2016 – should England or Scotland qualify from their groups, their last 16 matches will not be shown at the festival.”

This means loyal England fans will have a tough decision to make between missing a couple of hours of one of the world’s best music events, or watching England play.

That said with Gareth Southgate’s England playing the way they are it’s unlikely any fans will be too devastated about missing another 90 minutes of snoozeball.

England drew 0-0 with Slovenia last night in an uneventful affair that allowed Southgate’s men to top the group, but not to the satisfaction of fans who booed and threw cups at the England manager.

England have only scored twice across the group stages, failing to impress going forwards, although supporters will be hoping for an improved performance in the next round.

The Three Lions will find out their opponents today as the final group stages take place.