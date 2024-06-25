Search icon

Football

25th Jun 2024

England fans boo and throw bottles at Gareth Southgate after lacklustre draw

Callum Boyle

England Gareth Southgate

Just no need

England fans booed their side off before throwing bottles at Gareth Southgate after being held to a goalless draw by Slovenia.

Although qualification had already been secured, the Three Lions came into the game under pressure after underwhelming in their first two group games against Serbia and Denmark.

Despite promising to show improvement it was more two steps backwards rather than one step forward as they failed to conjure up any significant opportunities.

Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon all made an impact although the latter was given a minimal amount of time to impress – much to the anger of some supporters.

The draw between Denmark and Serbia in Munich means that England finished top of the group but as revealed by Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, fans in Cologne voiced their displeasure by booing their team off.

Some fans even took it one step further by throwing plastic bottles in the direction of Southgate, who stayed out to applaud those in attendance.

Who will England face in the round of 16?

It’s not been officially confirmed as to who England will face but one things for certain is that the next time Southgate’s side are in action will be on Sunday at 5pm.

One benefit to finishing top of Group C is that England will avoid heavyweights like Spain, Portugal, France and host nation Germany – giving England a favourable route to the final.

Should things remain the same they will take on the Netherlands in the last 16 after they finished third in Group D.

