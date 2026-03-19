Insane moment Israeli missile hits metres away from British journalist in Lebanon

News
Share
Published 15:56 19 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 15:56 19 Mar 2026 GMT
A British journalist in southern Lebanon was nearly struck by a missile on Thursday, and video footage has emerged of the freak incident.
Journalist Steve Sweeney and a cameraman, both working for Russian state-controlled international news television network RT, were reportedly a target of an Israeli air strike.
In the video, the missile is seen hitting just metres away from Sweeney and he is seen running for cover.
RT’s editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, wrote on X that “our correspondent Steve Sweeney has been wounded by an Israeli strike in Lebanon.”
“He says an IDF plane fired upon the car carrying Steve and his cameraman, as they were crossing a bridge in the south of the country”.
“Both men are conscious in hospital, doctors are diagnosing extent of shrapnel damage. War journalists are not legitimate targets. We pray for them”, she wrote.
Sweeney, who is based in Beirut, told his editor that “an IDF plane fired upon the car” the pair were using.
Israel National News cited the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) as saying that it had targeted Litani River crossings, which Hezbollah “used for both terrorist movement and to transfer thousands of weapons, including rockets and rocket launchers intended to be used against IDF troops and Israeli civilians in terrorist attacks.”
The IDF said that before the strikes, it issued warnings to stay away from the crossings.
Explore more on these topics:
News
News
News
News
News
News