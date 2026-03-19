Insane moment Israeli missile hits metres away from British journalist in Lebanon

He had to run for cover

A British journalist in southern Lebanon was nearly struck by a missile on Thursday, and video footage has emerged of the freak incident.

Journalist Steve Sweeney and a cameraman, both working for Russian state-controlled international news television network RT, were reportedly a target of an Israeli air strike.

In the video, the missile is seen hitting just metres away from Sweeney and he is seen running for cover.

RT’s editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, wrote on X that “our correspondent Steve Sweeney has been wounded by an Israeli strike in Lebanon.”

“He says an IDF plane fired upon the car carrying Steve and his cameraman, as they were crossing a bridge in the south of the country”.

“Both men are conscious in hospital, doctors are diagnosing extent of shrapnel damage. War journalists are not legitimate targets. We pray for them”, she wrote.

Sweeney, who is based in Beirut, told his editor that “an IDF plane fired upon the car” the pair were using.