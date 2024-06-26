Euro 2024 Day 13: All the major action and talking points

The last round of group stage fixtures.

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day 13: Follow the action live in our hub

On Day 13 of the tournament, we draw a close to the group stage.

We start off with Group E where Romania play Slovakia and Ukraine take on Belgium. Both of those games kick off at 5 pm and will be available to watch on the BBC. All four teams can still qualify from this group.

Later in the evening Group D concludes as Cezchia face Turkey and Portugal go up against Georgia. Both of those games kick off at 8 pm and will be available to watch on ITV.