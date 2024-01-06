Eerie final Instagram post by Christian Oliver before horror crash

Locals reported hearing a problem with the plane’s engine before it plummeted into the sea

Hollywood actor, Christian Oliver, has died alongside his two daughters after the plane he was travelling on crashed in the eastern Caribbean.

The private aircraft went down just west of Petit Nevis, a tiny private island near Bequia on Thursday afternoon, according to Sky News.

The pilot, Robert Sachs, also died.

The single engine plane hadn’t long took off from Bequia, which is a hugely popular tourist destination, and was heading for St Lucia, just 65 miles away.

Actor Christian Oliver, his two young daughters and the pilot of a small plane are dead after the aircraft crashed into the Caribbean Sea, authorities said Friday. https://t.co/lDJH0FgRVc pic.twitter.com/yPPqTEVEzF — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 5, 2024

Officers named Oliver’s daughters as Madita Klepser and Anika Klepser who were 10 and 12.

It remains unclear what caused the crash.

Police thanked nearby fishermen and divers who rushed to the crash site, saying: “The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers is very much appreciated.”

The actor Christian Oliver — who appeared in “Speed Racer” and “Saved by The Bell: The New Class” — his two children and a pilot were killed on Thursday when their small plane crashed during a flight to the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, the police said. https://t.co/6KNDyjiwwD — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 5, 2024

It’s believed that Oliver was on holiday with his family at the time of his death.

Just days ago, the actor took to Instagram to share what would become his final post.

The eerie image, showed who many presume to be his family and daughters, standing on a beach looking out at the sunset.

The image was captioned: “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 her we come !”

Oliver, who was 51, was born in Germany under the name Christian Klepser, and had dozens of television and film roles including The Good German, Speed Racer, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, and more.

Other roles Oliver was well known for include in Valkyrie, The Three Muskateers, and Sense8.

Rest in peace.