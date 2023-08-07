David Beckham’s incredible reaction to Lionel Messi free kick goes viral

Lionel Messi does it again

David Beckham was left in awe of Lionel Messi once again as a fan caught his reaction in the stands following the World Cup winner’s sensational free-kick for Inter Miami.

Messi has been nothing short of superb since moving to the MLS and continued his hot streak with another brace against FC Dallas.

It was the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who opened the scoring after six minutes as he got on the end of Jordi Alba’s cross before striking into the bottom corner with a left-footed effort.

His goal opened the floodgates as fans were treated to a goal fest but with Inter Miami 4-3 down in the 88th minute, it was the Argentine who came to the rescue with a sumptuous free-kick to make it 4-4.

HE DID IT AGAIN. 🤯



LEO MESSI. FREE KICK. EQUALIZER. 4-4. pic.twitter.com/Yh1TXFDENH — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2023

The goal sparked jubilation in the stands and Beckham was no different as one camera caught him celebrating wildly with his family.

David Beckham's reaction to the Leo Messi’s goal 🤩❤️

pic.twitter.com/LchY6cPopI — Fahim (@GOATLeooooMessi) August 7, 2023

Beckham was reduced to tears when Messi scored on his debut against Cruz Azul last month and during an interview with The Athletic, opened up on what it was like to sign one of the greatest players of all time.

I never thought I would have the same feeling as an owner as I had when I was a player,” he said.

“When I got the phone call, I had the feeling I had when I walked out at Old Trafford or Wembley. I was like, ‘We’ve just beaten all competition to sign the greatest player to ever play our game’.”

Inter Miami went on to win the Leagues Cup clash 5-3 on penalties, with Messi one of those to convert his spot-kick.

