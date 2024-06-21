Search icon

21st Jun 2024

British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub

Ryan Price

Another person was injured and taken to hospital.

A British tourist has died after being stabbed outside a nightclub near Barcelona in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred at around 5am local time this morning (4am UK) outside the Oxygen nightclub in the town of Calella.

According to iNews, a 31-year-old man was killed at the scene and another person was admitted to hospital.

Local police have launched an investigation, and released the following statement. 

“This morning there was a fight in a nightclub in the city,” they said.

“The result of the incident is one dead and one injured, who has been taken to a hospital. The attack was by knife.”

Catalan news outlet ElCaso.cat. reports that police have narrowed down the potential attackers to a group of young locals of North African and Dominican origin.

A number of bystanders who witnessed the fight have been interviewed, and CCTV footage from the nightclub is being reviewed in the search.

