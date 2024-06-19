Search icon

19th Jun 2024

Mum of missing teen in Tenerife fears he has been ‘taken against his will’

Ryan Price

Mum of missing teenager in Tenerife 'beside herself with worry' as she joins search

Her son has not been seen since Sunday night.

The mother of 19-year-old Jay Slater, who is missing on the island of Tenerife after being separated from his friends during a night out on Sunday, has shared concerns that he has been ‘taken against his will’.

Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, had travelled to Tenerife with his friend Lucy to attend a music festival.

Jay Slater’s family and friends have shared this poster. On the right handside is his last known location, according to his phone.

He was last heard from at around 08:00 BST on Monday when Lucy received a call from him in which he said he was lost, needed a drink of water and had 1 per cent battery on his phone, the BBC reports.

His phone then cut off, and his last known location was shown as the mountainous Rural de Teno national park in the north west of the island.

Jay’s mum, Debbie Duncan, has now flown out with her other son to join search efforts near the village of Masca.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “I think he’s been taken against his will with what’s been said, but it’s in the hands of the police.

“It’s just traumatic and it doesn’t feel real. It’s just awful, it’s horrendous. He’s just a great person who everyone wanted to be with. He’s good looking, he’s a popular boy.”

Debbie had previously told the Daily Mail: “I’ve only been in Tenerife for about 10 minutes and I’ve just had a quick chat with someone from the British Embassy and am waiting for them to call back so I know a bit more. The consulate has been really good so far.

“I’m obviously beside myself with worry which is why I’ve flown out here with my eldest son to do anything we can to help.”

She added that a mountain rescue team and a helicopter are both involved in the search for Jay, adding that the police are “taking this very seriously and doing the best job they can.”

Last night, the last known picture of Jay was released in the form of a Snapchat, taken just hours before he disappeared.

Facebook group dedicated to getting people involved in the search for Jay posted a video of the teen which had come from Snapchat.

A spokesperson for the Civil Guard said: “A specialist Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group called the Greim have been mobilised.

“A police helicopter is also out and focusing on the area around the village of Masca.

“Other emergency services including firefighters have also been mobilised.

“Everything possible is being done to try to find the missing man.”

Slater was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers, and is believed to have been carrying a black bag.

Mum of missing teenager in Tenerife ‘beside herself with worry’ as she joins search

Missing 19-year-old’s final Snapchat released after going missing in Tenerife

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

British,Missing,News,Tenerife

