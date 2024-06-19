Search icon

19th Jun 2024

Man dies and wife hospitalised in freak hot tub accident

Ryan Price

Resort staff took ten minutes to jump into action or attempt ‘any rescue’.

A man has died and a woman hs been critically injured after a freak hot tub accident occurred at a holiday resort in Mexico.

Jorge Guillen and Lizette Zambrano from El Paso, Texas were enjoying a relaxing holiday at the Sonoran Sea Resort in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, when Jorge decided to take a dip in the outdoor hot tub.

According to PEOPLE, on the evening of 11 June, Jorge keeled over upon entering the hot tub after being exposed to an “electrical current”.

After seeing her husband collapse, Zambrano “sprang forward from the pool deck to try and grab Jorge’s body from the hot tub. However, upon touching Jorge and the water, Lizette was electrically shocked” as well.

Disturbing footage which was shared on social media shows other patrons of the resort rushing to the hot tub after seeing the couple unresponsive in the water.

A couple of people grabbed nearby items in an attempt to help the couple without getting shocked themselves, but unfortunately, they were hindered by the electric current.

Others at the scene claimed that it took resort staff ten minutes to engage the “emergency shutoff”, and launch a rescue attempt.

The attorney general’s office for the state has reportedly launched an investigation into Guillen’s cause of death.

Friends and family of the 43-year-old have set up a GoFundMe to help bring his body home to be laid to rest in Texas, and to assist in Lizette’s medical expenses.

So far $55,801 has been raised. The target is $60,000.

The statement on the page reads: “Our best friends have experienced a horrible accident. Jorge had a heart of gold and was always there for family and friends.

“The love they shared was one for the ages. We are asking for your help to bring him home & help with medical expenses for her.

“As Lizzette is in the hospital her mother Maria has remained strong and has been helping during this difficult time. Maria will continue to support Lizzette to make sure she receives all donations. We are beyond thankful for the love and support that our friends have received.”

A lawsuit has since been filed on behalf of Zambrano, alleging that the electrical wiring at the resort was “faulty”.

In a press release, Zambrano’s attorney Tej Paranjpe said: “There is no reason this should have happened. Hotels and resorts have a duty to ensure guest safety.

“At no point did resort staff think to engage an emergency shut-off, not to mention warn guests of a faulty, dangerous amenity,” he added.

