Mum of missing teenager in Tenerife ‘beside herself with worry’ as she joins search

She’s flown out to the island with her other son

The mum of a British teenager who has gone missing in Tenerife has flown out to the Spanish island to join the search efforts.

Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, had travelled to Tenerife with his friend Lucy to attend a music festival.

He was last heard from at around 08:00 BST on Monday when Lucy received a call from him in which he said he was lost, needed a drink of water and had 1 per cent battery on his phone, the BBC reports.

His phone then cut off, and his last known location was shown as he mountainous Rural de Teno national park in the north west of the island.

Jay Slater’s family and friends have shared this poster. On the right handside is his last known location, according to his phone.

His mum Debbie Duncan has now flown out with her other son to join search efforts near the village of Masca.

Speaking from the south of the island where her son had been staying, Debbie told the Daily Mail: “I’ve only been in Tenerife for about 10 minutes and I’ve just had a quick chat with someone from the British Embassy and am waiting for them to call back so I know a bit more. The consulate has been really good so far.

“I’m obviously beside myself with worry which is why I’ve flown out here with my eldest son to do anything we can to help.”

She said a mountain rescue team and a helicopter are both involved in the search for Jay, adding that the police are “taking this very seriously and doing the best job they can.”

A Civil Guard spokesperson said: “A specialist mountain rescue and intervention group called the Greim have been mobilised.

“A police helicopter is also out and focusing on the area around the village of Masca. Other emergency services including firefighters have also been mobilised.”

According to Lucy, Slater had gone to stay with people he had met on holiday after a night out.

She told the MEN that Slater hadn’t realised how far away from his own accommodation the group’s property was when he was driven there by one of them.

She said: “He’s ended up out in the middle of nowhere.

“Jay was obviously thinking he would be able to get home from there. But then in the morning he’s set off walking, using his maps on his phone and ended up in the middle of mountains with nothing around.”

Slater was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers, and is believed to have been carrying a black bag.