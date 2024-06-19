Search icon

19th Jun 2024

Missing 19-year-old’s final Snapchat released after going missing in Tenerife

Ryan Price

The teenager was last seen on Sunday night.

The last known picture of a 19-year-old British tourist has been released in the form of a Snapchat, taken just hours before he disappeared.

Jay Slater from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire was in Tenerife with a group of friends to attend the New Rave Generation festival.

On Sunday night (16 June), Jay parted ways with his mates to stay out with a new group of people he had met. In the early hours of the following morning, one of the friends received a call from Jay, and he told them he was lost in the ‘middle of nowhere’.

During this call, Jay expressed to his friend that his phone battery was reduced to 1% per cent, and that’s the last that anyone has heard from him.

It is believed that the youngster was attempting to walk home to his accommodation from where he had spent the night out, not realising that it was roughly a ten hour walk.

A search was conducted in the mountainous area where his phone last pinged on Monday. His family have since flown out to Tenerife to join the search.

Jay’s last known location was the National Park of Teno, a popular hiking spot in Tenerife.

A Facebook group dedicated to getting people involved in the search for Jay posted a video of the teen which had come from Snapchat

Yesterday, a short Snapchat video was shared to the page, showing what Jay was last wearing – a grey sport t-shirt with green stripes on the shoulders.

He was also wearing a black bum bag around his neck.

A spokesperson for the Civil Guard said: “A specialist Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group called the Greim have been mobilised.

“A police helicopter is also out and focusing on the area around the village of Masca.

“Other emergency services including firefighters have also been mobilised.

“Everything possible is being done to try to find the missing man.”

