JLS singer Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah are expecting baby three

Aston Merrygold and his wife announced the news in such a special way

JLS singer Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah Lou Richards are expecting their third child together.

The couple confirmed their joyous news this morning by sharing the sweetest video.

The parents enlisted the help of their adorable sons Grayson and Macaulay for the announcement.

In the sweet clip, the parents ask their boys if they have their attention because they have to tell them something special.

The two young boys are sitting on the sofa at their family home and look beyond excited.

A montage of Sarah’s pregnancy journey then unfolds, including the moment she found out she was pregnant.

The mum even shared clips from her hospital visits as well as footage of her sons kissing her sonograms.

The emotional video has left Aston and Sarah’s followers in tears, including their famous friends.

The most moving pregnancy announcement https://t.co/SZAajpMFL6 — Her.ie (@Herdotie) September 29, 2023

This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes wrote, “Crying again.”

Aston’s bandmate J.B Gill added, “The best news EVER. Congratulations to you all! Big love from #TheGills.”

Marvin Humes added, “Love you all! So happy.”

Giovanna Fletcher also shared, “Waaaaaaaaaaaaah!!!!! So so so happy for you all! Incredible news!! Xxxx”

Aston and Sarah met during a JLS tour. Sarah worked as a backup dancer for the band and they have been together ever since.

The couple finally tied the knot last year after a five-year engagement.

Sarah gave birth to their first son, a boy named Grayson, in 2018. She then gave birth to their son Macaulay Shay in June 2020.

