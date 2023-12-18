Search icon

18th Dec 2023

‘People think I’m one of my boyfriend’s kids but it doesn’t bother me’

A couple with a 23-year age gap has shared an insight into their lives

Ellie Liptrot met her 43-year-old partner Mark at the end of 2021, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

The 20-year-old met her other half on a night out two years ago, and their relationship quickly blossomed into something more serious.\

Ellie has taken up a big part in Mark’s life, including taking it upon herself to be a step-mother to his two kids.

She shares their lives on TikTok, where she has racked up nearly 15,000 followers.

Recently, her content has focused on festivities, including Christmas shopping for her two step-kids.

In her spare time, Ellie also enjoys keeping fit with Mark, as well as making a dime on the side by selling clothes on Vinted.

Although Ellie appears to be happy in her relationship and is proud to share it on social media, not all viewers of her content feel the same.

One person commented on a recent carousel of hers: “Men will never not creep me tf out. He’s literally old enough to be her dad.”

Another put: “Can we get an update when your prefrontal cortex develops??”

“You look like one of his kids that’s crazy,” a third commented.

However, others are supportive of Ellie’s choices.

“Love this love story I’m also in an age gap love and wouldn’t change anything,” one person wrote.

Another said: “As long as you’re happy that is all that matters.”

“Everyone so mad but she’s living her best life. At the end of the day she’s happy and so is the rest of the family! She’s doing a smashing job,” a third penned.

