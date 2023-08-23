Search icon

Lifestyle

23rd Aug 2023

People don’t actually know what they really look like, professor claims

Joseph Loftus

‘Who even are you?’

Who are we? What are we doing here? What is our purpose? Is there any at all? These are the questions which have plagued mankind for millenia, but now a professor has claimed that us meagre human beings might not even know what we really look like at all.

In our current age, much of our days are spent taking selfies, uploading TikToks, sharing to Instagram; so you’d figure we probably have a very good idea of what we look like. In fact, you’d expect we now know almost every single minuet detail of our faces entirely, but apparently not.

And don’t just take my word for it, take Professor Nicholas Epley’s.

Professor Epley co-authored a study into how people see themselves and amazingly found that “people recognise their own faces as being more physically attractive than they actually are”. Damn.

Getty Images

In an interview with The Atlantic, Epley said: “The interesting thing is that people don’t really know what they look like. The image you have of yourself in your mind is not quite the same as what actually exists.”

The study in question took photos of certain people and made variations of them in which they were made more or less attractive by 10 percent at a time.

When researchers asked people to pick which image they thought was the true image of themselves, they typically pointed to the picture which was ten percent more attractive than the reality.

The study concluded: “Participants were more likely to recognise an attractively enhanced version of their own face out of a line-up as their own, and they identified an attractively enhanced version of their face more quickly in a line-up of distracter faces.

“This enhancement bias occurred for both one’s own face and a friend’s face but not for a relative stranger’s face.”

Professor Epley added that people aren’t completely delusional about their own appearence, just that they’re not “perfect at recognising it”.

Well, that’s my day ruined.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Police confiscate smartly dressed dog from ‘intoxicated’ owner

Police confiscate smartly dressed dog from ‘intoxicated’ owner

By Steve Hopkins

Two of Ivan Toney’s former team-mates hit with FA betting charges

Two of Ivan Toney’s former team-mates hit with FA betting charges

By Callum Boyle

Inside the prison room where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

Inside the prison room where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Guy’s girlfriend and sister have the same name, and guess who got the wrong Snapchat?

Relationships

Guy’s girlfriend and sister have the same name, and guess who got the wrong Snapchat?

By Rich Cooper

This optical illusion of a ‘floating’ Shelley Hennig has gone viral

Optical Illusion

This optical illusion of a ‘floating’ Shelley Hennig has gone viral

By JOE

Gullible people are falling for a viral Facebook post and we’ve lost our faith in humanity

Facebook

Gullible people are falling for a viral Facebook post and we’ve lost our faith in humanity

By JOE

Burger King look poised to spring a Halloween surprise

Burger King

Burger King look poised to spring a Halloween surprise

By JOE

Woman cancels wedding after finding fiancé’s secret ‘porn folder’ – containing pics of her sister

Woman cancels wedding after finding fiancé’s secret ‘porn folder’ – containing pics of her sister

By Charlie Herbert

Mum gives birth to huge two-foot-tall baby who is one of heaviest in UK history

Baby

Mum gives birth to huge two-foot-tall baby who is one of heaviest in UK history

By Charlie Herbert

Woman found chained to the floor with padlock around her neck

America

Woman found chained to the floor with padlock around her neck

By Steve Hopkins

‘Ghost town’ lies empty years after building stopped on £300k houses 16 years ago

‘Ghost town’ lies empty years after building stopped on £300k houses 16 years ago

By Joseph Loftus

Man, 26, dies after being sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ as he answered the door

gateshead

Man, 26, dies after being sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ as he answered the door

By Steve Hopkins

PSG players vote for new captain

Football

PSG players vote for new captain

By Callum Boyle

The crushing text message Moises Caicedo sent Jürgen Klopp during transfer saga

Chelsea

The crushing text message Moises Caicedo sent Jürgen Klopp during transfer saga

By Lee Costello

Tyson Fury turned down millions rejecting two more seasons of new Netflix show

Tyson Fury turned down millions rejecting two more seasons of new Netflix show

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

This image of young Manchester City fans watching Aguero’s penalty will make your heart sink

This image of young Manchester City fans watching Aguero’s penalty will make your heart sink

By Nooruddean Choudry

Jack Wilshere set to miss out on World Cup squad

England

Jack Wilshere set to miss out on World Cup squad

By Reuben Pinder

Looks like the Labour party has already backed out of its second referendum promise

Brexit

Looks like the Labour party has already backed out of its second referendum promise

By Oli Dugmore

Woman with Jeffrey Dahmer tattoo has no regrets and claims she’s not glorifying him

Jeffrey Dahmer

Woman with Jeffrey Dahmer tattoo has no regrets and claims she’s not glorifying him

By Charlie Herbert

Chael Sonnen makes absolutely outlandish claim about Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen makes absolutely outlandish claim about Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

By Ben Kiely

Steven Gerrard criticises his Rangers team after 4-0 *win*

Rangers

Steven Gerrard criticises his Rangers team after 4-0 *win*

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories