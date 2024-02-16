A man looking for love claims he’s not into ‘ugly women’ and won’t settle for second best.

Kevin, a middle-aged machinist from the coastal town of Methil, Fife says he likes ‘attractive and busty’ women, and putting it plainly: “I’m not into ugly women.”

‘I’m not saying I’m Brad Pitt but I know I can pull reasonable women,’ he told The Sun.

We’ll let you judge that one for yourselves.

He can be seen below on his TikTok account kicking a punching bag in his underwear…

‘It does make it harder to find someone if you’re only going for the high-end appearance.’

Kevin is a TikToker, who largely posts about his dog – a Boerboel called Blade.

His account used to be called boerboelblade 2.

Now it’s called boerboelblade3.

#glowup

He has been single on and off for the past three years, but has been in a long-term relationship before.

The machinist had also dated someone he met through the social media platform in last year, but the spark was soon gone.

Kevin admits that the competition for good looking women is rife – but says he’s not able to ‘settle for second best’.

“I realise I could be on my own for a long time,” he reasoned.

The influencer explained that he can’t meet women through normal means, like grabbing a drink at the pub or a bar, as he hasn’t drunk alcohol for years.

To make matters more complicated, he is even less impressed with the dating apps.

The dog enthusiast claims that a lot of potential matches don’t reply, and ones that message him will not be as good looking as he wants them to be.

Despite the struggle, Kevin says he doesn’t want to lower his standards.

“If you do get a message from a girl I can guarantee you she will be someone that’s not that good looking,” he said.

“I’ve lowered my standards before and I never enjoyed it. I’ll not be doing it again.”

The TikToker posts his content on @boerboelblade3, where he has more than 28,000 followers and has racked up some 175,500 likes.