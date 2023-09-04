Could you play Football Manager non-stop for two days?

Brought to you by Mitchum

We’re going for a world record!

Could you play Football Manager for 50 hours straight?

Well JOE are going to try! We are putting Mitchum’s 48 hour freshness promise to the test by trying to break a world record.

Football Manager connoisseur, Kevin Chapman (@lollujo), will be attempting to break the World Record for the Longest Football (soccer) gaming marathon, which currently stands at 50 hours.

Kevin will be attempting to break the record by playing Football Manager 23 for 51 hours, a marathon that will push him and Mitchum’s ultra-powerful sweat and odour protection to the limit.

With some 165,000 subscribers and more than 62 million views on YouTube, Kevin is one of the biggest Football Manager content creators. He’s also the man behind Non-League to Legend, the most viewed Football Manager YouTube series ever, so there’s few people better placed than him to try and break the record.

The record attempt will be live streamed on Kevin’s Twitch and JOE’s Facebook and you can also watch it live at Insomnia Gaming Festival at the NEC, which will run for four days from 7-10 September 2023.

JOE also have 5 pairs of weekend tickets for the gaming festival to give away, with 10 runners-up getting a pair of day tickets to the show. To enter, click here.*

(*T&Cs: entrants must be 18+, travel and accommodation to the event are not included, tickets cannot be re-sold and transferred to a different name.)

