Search icon

Food

15th Jan 2024

McDonald’s fans demand Breakfast Bagel return after comeback of Breakfast Wrap

Nina McLaughlin

People are fuming about the omission of the Breakfast Bagel return

The Breakfast Wrap is coming back to McDonald’s, but not everyone is pleased as the fast food outlet has not confirmed the return of the Breakfast Bagel.

Both items were originally axed back in 2020, much to fans’ dismay. They confirmed in 2022 that they would not be returning.

However, the wrap is finally making a comeback, the company confirmed to The Sun.

Not everyone is chuffed, though, as the outlet has not mentioned anything about the Breakfast Bagel.

People have taken to social media to call for its return alongside the wrap.

One person put: “Bring back the bagel!!!”

A second said: “Bring back the bagels then we’ll be impressed.”

“Now the bagels, the best thing on the breakfast menu,” a third wrote.

The Breakfast Wrap returns

The beloved item is getting a slight makeover, as, originally, the Breakfast Wrap came with a folded egg inside, but this time it will feature two regular free-range round eggs inside.

Everything else about the recipe remains the same, though, as the bacon, sausage patty, cheese slice and potato rosti remain.

Fans had petitioned for the return of the beloved item, and it seems their prayers have finally been answered.

“I will remember where I was and what I was doing when I received this news,” one person joked after hearing it was making a comeback.

A second said: “Just found out McDonald’s is bringing back their breakfast wrap…what a great Monday.”

While a third put: “I’m actually in tears.”

The fast food outlet have said the beloved item will make its return next month on Wednesday 7 February.

Everyone say thank you McDonald’s for making this Blue Monday a little cheerier.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

5-year-old boy dies after having his milk teeth out

5-year-old boy dies after having his milk teeth out

By JOE

People only just realising Love Island All Stars returnee had secret Barbie role

People only just realising Love Island All Stars returnee had secret Barbie role

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Aldi are releasing a brand new colour-changing gin

Aldi

Aldi are releasing a brand new colour-changing gin

By Kyle Picknell

Pizza Hut customer outraged over ‘sexual’ ketchup label that reads ‘shake, squeeze and squirt’

Complaint

Pizza Hut customer outraged over ‘sexual’ ketchup label that reads ‘shake, squeeze and squirt’

By Kieran Galpin

Tim Martin is getting roasted on Twitter after Wetherspoons runs out of beer

Brexit

Tim Martin is getting roasted on Twitter after Wetherspoons runs out of beer

By Kieran Galpin

Gordon Ramsay’s son Jack calls festival goer ‘f***ing scum’ after ‘row over burger’

Festival

Gordon Ramsay’s son Jack calls festival goer ‘f***ing scum’ after ‘row over burger’

By April Curtin

St James’ Park crowned best ground in the Premier League for pre-match boozing

Beer

St James’ Park crowned best ground in the Premier League for pre-match boozing

By Jack Peat

Turns out you shouldn’t eat raw cookie dough

Cooking

Turns out you shouldn’t eat raw cookie dough

By Carl Anka

Liverpool identify Caoimhín Kelleher replacement as Man United plot striker “hijack”

Football

Liverpool identify Caoimhín Kelleher replacement as Man United plot striker “hijack”

By Patrick McCarry

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

Horror

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

By Charlie Herbert

GTA 6’s first celebrity cameo has been confirmed

GTA 6’s first celebrity cameo has been confirmed

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 gets huge new stars for its next season

Netflix

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 gets huge new stars for its next season

By Charlie Herbert

Almost 90% of drivers think LED headlights are too bright and pose a danger to others

Almost 90% of drivers think LED headlights are too bright and pose a danger to others

By Nina McLaughlin

Stephen Mulhern responds after Ricky Hatton ‘knocks him out’ live on Dancing on Ice

dancing on ice

Stephen Mulhern responds after Ricky Hatton ‘knocks him out’ live on Dancing on Ice

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Young boy dies after being crushed by two cars while changing boots

News

Young boy dies after being crushed by two cars while changing boots

By Charlie Herbert

‘Wonderwall’ is Britain’s favourite song, but is it Oasis’ best?

Oasis

‘Wonderwall’ is Britain’s favourite song, but is it Oasis’ best?

By Carl Kinsella

I’m A Celebrity’s Lady C bizarrely confesses to crush on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

I’m A Celebrity’s Lady C bizarrely confesses to crush on Cristiano Ronaldo

By JOE

5 of the best moments from the 2023 Golden Globes

Entertainment

5 of the best moments from the 2023 Golden Globes

By Rory Cashin

Video: Amazing double bicycle kick scored by American high school team

Football

Video: Amazing double bicycle kick scored by American high school team

By JOE

Line of Duty bosses ‘draw up plans for 7th series’

Entertainment

Line of Duty bosses ‘draw up plans for 7th series’

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories