McDonald’s fans demand Breakfast Bagel return after comeback of Breakfast Wrap

People are fuming about the omission of the Breakfast Bagel return

The Breakfast Wrap is coming back to McDonald’s, but not everyone is pleased as the fast food outlet has not confirmed the return of the Breakfast Bagel.

Both items were originally axed back in 2020, much to fans’ dismay. They confirmed in 2022 that they would not be returning.

However, the wrap is finally making a comeback, the company confirmed to The Sun.

Not everyone is chuffed, though, as the outlet has not mentioned anything about the Breakfast Bagel.

People have taken to social media to call for its return alongside the wrap.

One person put: “Bring back the bagel!!!”

A second said: “Bring back the bagels then we’ll be impressed.”

“Now the bagels, the best thing on the breakfast menu,” a third wrote.

The Breakfast Wrap returns

The beloved item is getting a slight makeover, as, originally, the Breakfast Wrap came with a folded egg inside, but this time it will feature two regular free-range round eggs inside.

Everything else about the recipe remains the same, though, as the bacon, sausage patty, cheese slice and potato rosti remain.

Fans had petitioned for the return of the beloved item, and it seems their prayers have finally been answered.

“I will remember where I was and what I was doing when I received this news,” one person joked after hearing it was making a comeback.

A second said: “Just found out McDonald’s is bringing back their breakfast wrap…what a great Monday.”

While a third put: “I’m actually in tears.”

The fast food outlet have said the beloved item will make its return next month on Wednesday 7 February.

Everyone say thank you McDonald’s for making this Blue Monday a little cheerier.