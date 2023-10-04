Search icon

Fashion

04th Oct 2023

National treasure Helen Mirren walks runway of Paris Fashion Week aged 78

Charlie Herbert

Helen Mirren walks runway of Paris Fashion Week aged 78

Age is but a number for Dame Helen

Dame Helen Mirren has left fans in awe after she walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

The 78-year-old stunned as she wore a silver gown for French beauty brand L’Oreal at the famous fashion event.

With her hair blown out into a huge pouf, one of Britain’s most legendary actors looked like she was living the dream as she strutted down the runway, flaunting the outrageously long sleeves on the gown.

She was joined onstage by American actresses Andie MacDowell and Elle Fanning.

Dame Helen Mirren looked right at home on the Paris Fashion Week runway (Getty)

One fan tweeted: “Elle Fanning and Helen Mirren both played Catherine the Great in 2 tv series and I’m so here for this nod.” 

Another said: “Elle Fanning and Helen Mirren at the L’Oreal Paris fashion show, better than several professional models who close the shows because of their mother’s contacts.”

And a third wrote: “Ellen Fanning and Helen Mirren walking hand in hand at the L’Oréal Paris Walk Your Worth event. What a pair of queens.”

The 78-year-old was joined on the runway by Elle Fanning (Getty)

This isn’t the first time Mirren has taken to the catwalk for L’Oreal, having walked the runway in front of the Eiffel Tower for the fashion giant in 2021.

Dame Helen is one of the UK’s most loved and well-known actors, and is without a doubt a national treasure following a career on stage and screen that has spanned more than five decades.

Best known for her performances in Shakespeare plays and in films such as The Queen and RED, Mirren has received dozens of awards and is the only person to have won both the triple crowns of acting in both America (Academy Award, Emmy Award and Tony Award) and Britain (Film Bafta, TV Bafta and Laurence Olivier Award).

Related links:

Imposter does catwalk in trash bag at New York Fashion Week and no one notices until security intervene

Miriam Margolyes says Steve Martin was ‘horrid’ on set

Topics:

Fashion,Helen Mirren,Paris Fashion Week

RELATED ARTICLES

Gen Z have cancelled skinny jeans and suggested an alternative

Fashion

Gen Z have cancelled skinny jeans and suggested an alternative

By Charlie Herbert

‘Nurses said my parents should ‘leave me’ at the hospital – now I’m on the cover of Vogue’

down's syndrome

‘Nurses said my parents should ‘leave me’ at the hospital – now I’m on the cover of Vogue’

By Charlie Herbert

Imposter does catwalk in trash bag at New York Fashion Week and no one notices until security intervene

Fashion

Imposter does catwalk in trash bag at New York Fashion Week and no one notices until security intervene

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Kanye West roasted for selling clothes in black bin bags

bin bags

Kanye West roasted for selling clothes in black bin bags

By Danny Jones

How vegan leather makes for the ultimate work bag

Environment

How vegan leather makes for the ultimate work bag

By Marc Mayo

Kanye West just wore a White Lives Matter top at his Yeezy fashion show

black lives matter

Kanye West just wore a White Lives Matter top at his Yeezy fashion show

By Steve Hopkins

‘My mum and I look identical and wear matching outfits every day – we’re constantly mistaken for sisters’

New York Fashion Week

‘My mum and I look identical and wear matching outfits every day – we’re constantly mistaken for sisters’

By JOE

North Korea bans skinny jeans and mullets in fight against capitalism

Fashion

North Korea bans skinny jeans and mullets in fight against capitalism

By Danny Jones

Gucci withdraw £688 polo neck jumper after blackface claims

Gucci

Gucci withdraw £688 polo neck jumper after blackface claims

By Reuben Pinder

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Football

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

Food

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

By JOE

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

By Joseph Loftus

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

Hygiene

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

By JOE

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

By Callum Boyle

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

Andre Onana

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

PIC: Every modern day music festival poster summed up in a single image

Festivals

PIC: Every modern day music festival poster summed up in a single image

By Tony Cuddihy

Man United fans will shudder at the Premier League form table

Football

Man United fans will shudder at the Premier League form table

By Robert Redmond

27 “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” moments you could watch a million times

it's always sunny in philadelphia

27 “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” moments you could watch a million times

By Alex Finnis

Robert Downey Jr’s kind gesture made this terminally ill child ‘the happiest little boy’ in Scotland

Health and Fitness

Robert Downey Jr’s kind gesture made this terminally ill child ‘the happiest little boy’ in Scotland

By Paul Moore

Mum paralysed by stroke after M25 protest delayed trip to hospital by six hours

Andrew Pierce

Mum paralysed by stroke after M25 protest delayed trip to hospital by six hours

By Danny Jones

Video: Manchester United new boy Memphis Depay was a star aged seven

feature-homepage

Video: Manchester United new boy Memphis Depay was a star aged seven

By JOE

Load more stories