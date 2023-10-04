National treasure Helen Mirren walks runway of Paris Fashion Week aged 78

Age is but a number for Dame Helen

Dame Helen Mirren has left fans in awe after she walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

The 78-year-old stunned as she wore a silver gown for French beauty brand L’Oreal at the famous fashion event.

With her hair blown out into a huge pouf, one of Britain’s most legendary actors looked like she was living the dream as she strutted down the runway, flaunting the outrageously long sleeves on the gown.

She was joined onstage by American actresses Andie MacDowell and Elle Fanning.

Dame Helen Mirren looked right at home on the Paris Fashion Week runway (Getty)

One fan tweeted: “Elle Fanning and Helen Mirren both played Catherine the Great in 2 tv series and I’m so here for this nod.”

Another said: “Elle Fanning and Helen Mirren at the L’Oreal Paris fashion show, better than several professional models who close the shows because of their mother’s contacts.”

And a third wrote: “Ellen Fanning and Helen Mirren walking hand in hand at the L’Oréal Paris Walk Your Worth event. What a pair of queens.”

The 78-year-old was joined on the runway by Elle Fanning (Getty)

This isn’t the first time Mirren has taken to the catwalk for L’Oreal, having walked the runway in front of the Eiffel Tower for the fashion giant in 2021.

Dame Helen is one of the UK’s most loved and well-known actors, and is without a doubt a national treasure following a career on stage and screen that has spanned more than five decades.

Best known for her performances in Shakespeare plays and in films such as The Queen and RED, Mirren has received dozens of awards and is the only person to have won both the triple crowns of acting in both America (Academy Award, Emmy Award and Tony Award) and Britain (Film Bafta, TV Bafta and Laurence Olivier Award).

