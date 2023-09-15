Miriam Margolyes says Steve Martin was ‘horrid’ on set

Margolyes also labelled her co-star ‘unapologetic’ and ‘unlovely’

Miriam Margolyes has said that comedy legend Steve Martin was “horrid” on set when they worked together.

Actor Margolyes is well-known for not being afraid to share her mind and basically having no filter no matter where she is or who she’s talking to.

Her new memoir, ‘Oh Miriam: Stories from an Extraordinary Life’, is true to form, and one of those who she discusses is Martin.

In the book, Margolyes reflects on a difficult experience she had with the ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ star whilst they were working together on Frank Oz’s cult hit Little Shop of Horrors.

The British actor, 83, played the secretary to Martin’s ‘psychopathic dentist’ character Orin Scrivello, with the pair performing the musical number ‘Dentist!’ together.

During the song, Margolyes is punched by Martin’s character, who also slams a door in her face.

In her book, Margolyes claimed to have been physically hurt “repeatedly” during filming.

She wrote: “I was hit all day by doors opening in my face; repeatedly punched, slapped and knocked down by an unlovely and unapologetic Steve Martin – perhaps he was method acting – and came home grumpy with a splitting headache.”

Margolyes continued: “Let it not be said that I have never suffered in the name of art,” before saying that Martin was “undeniably brilliant, but horrid to me.”

And she had nothing but praise for her former co-star Steve Buscemi, who she described as “unerringly sweet”, adding that he “knocked spots off Steve Martin.”

Oh Miriam: Stories from an Extraordinary Life is out now.

