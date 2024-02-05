Taylor Swift slammed for ‘blanking’ Céline Dion while winning Grammy Award

‘Taylor Swift will never EVER live down ignoring Céline Dion at the Grammys’

Taylor Swift has been criticised for apparently ‘blanking’ Céline Dion as she was presented with the award for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys.

Swift won the night’s biggest award for her album Midnights, making her the first artist to win the prize for a fourth time, surpassing Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.

The popstar has previously won the award for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore.

The award was presented to her by Dion, who was making a rare public appearance after revealing in 2022 that she was suffering from a rare neurological disorder, known as stiff-person syndrome (SPS).

The Canadian singer received a standing ovation on stage as she made her surprise appearance in what was one of the highlights of the night, before announcing that Swift had won Album of the Year.

Celine Dion makes a surprise appearance to present Album of the Year at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/oNT4zmBTyk — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

As Swift and her team made their way on stage to collect the prize, they were understandably pretty excited and stunned.

But some viewers were unimpressed with the Blank Space singer after accusing her of ‘blanking’ Dion as she took the award from her.

You can watch the moment below.

Writing on X, one person fumed: “Taylor Swift completely ignoring Celine Dion like she was some trophy model presenter at #GRAMMYs was wild. She’s won this three times and usually such a pro. But to ignore an icon, who is dealing with so much? Yikes.”

Someone else said: “Not trying to be hater but being handed a Grammy by Celine Dion in her very triumphant first public appearance in a long time and barely making eye contact insane.”

not trying to be hater but being handed a Grammy by Celine Dion in her very triumphant first public appearance in a long time and barely making eye contact insane — adam (@adamjmoussa) February 5, 2024

A third said it was “not a good look Taylor,” with another adding: “Taylor Swift will never EVER live down ignoring Céline Dion at the Grammys.”

The irony that Celine Dion took a moment to acknowledge the legends Diana Ross & Sting who presented her the same award 27 YEARS AGO… this was not a good look Taylor, I’m sorry #Grammys pic.twitter.com/CfIGDEeLKz — Kasey’s wife (@betty_most) February 5, 2024

There were plenty of people who defended Swift though, sharing footage of the singer’s reaction to Dion arriving on stage and pictures of the pair hugging after the show.

One Swiftie wrote: “I saw so many of taylor’s own fans criticizing her for not (checks notes) hugging celine dion on stage? she CLEARLY was caught up in the moment of winning an award she did not expect to win. pls relax.”

“whatever you say it is not right whatever you do it is not good enough” i saw so many of taylor’s own fans criticizing her for not (checks notes) hugging celine dion on stage? she CLEARLY was caught up in the moment of winning an award she did not expect to win. pls relax. pic.twitter.com/F8KIi28lcl — emma 🍅🪩 (@whenemmafalls) February 5, 2024

This is Taylor Swift snubbing Celine Dion? pic.twitter.com/irhpiThNBP — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 5, 2024

It’s safe to say that the night belonged to Swift either way. Along with her record-breaking Album of the Year win, the popstar also announced her next album would be released in April this year.

The other big winners on the night were Miley Cyrus, who picked up her first ever Grammy Award by winning Record of the Year for her song Flowers, and Billie Eilish, who took home Song of the Year for the Barbie song What Was I Made For?

