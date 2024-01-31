Search icon

31st Jan 2024

The amount of time Taylor Swift appears on screen during NFL games as fans complain she ‘ruins’ them

Nina McLaughlin

No matter who you are, it seems that in the last year you just can’t escape Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old pop sensation has been making headlines worldwide since her Eras Tour kicked off last year.

However, it was during summer when her fame once again kicked into overdrive as she embarked on a new relationship with one of the NFL’s biggest players, Travis Kelce.

The pair began dating back in July, and since then Swift has been repeatedly spotted at his games with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce has been spotted at the odd Swift concert too, but you wouldn’t know about that because the Swifties are nowhere as easy to rile as NFL bros.

Since she began attending games, admittedly the NFL has jumped at the opportunity to show off that one of the biggest names on the planet right now is into the sport, and so have given the ‘Blank Space’ songstress a fair amount of screen time.

However, some fans have found this to be disgraceful, and have hit out at the Swift coverage for ‘ruining the game’.

“The wall-to-wall coverage of Taylor Swift at this game is annoying AF. I don’t even like football and I agree it’s destroying football. Just enough,” one person said.

Kelce himself has even criticised the NFL for ‘overdoing it’ with the coverage of their relationship, but Swift doesn’t seem to care.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she told TIME in her Person of the Year interview. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p****** off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

However, new research from The New York Times has found just how much Swift is on screen – and it’s nowhere near what you might expect it to be.

They found that she was screened for an average of 35 seconds at a time during the three-hour broadcasts of the Chiefs games.

On the Christmas Day game against the Raiders, the singer was shown for 14 seconds over three times.

During a game against the Bengals, she was once again shown three times during the match, for a total of 12 seconds.

At the Chiefs v Dolphins game earlier this month, the ‘All Too Well’ singer appeared five times on TV, for a total of one minute and 14 seconds.

The next game she attended was the Bills game, where she was again showed five times, but only for 24 seconds in total.

Then, most recently at the Ravens game, the pop princess was shown for a total of 32 seconds across four instances.

Representatives for the NFL have spoken out against the criticism, with Saturday Night Football’s co-ordinating producer Rob Hyland saying:

“It is always a balance with what’s happening on the field and how you can enhance what’s happening on the field.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, let’s, let’s show her this many times.’ It was, ‘Hey, when appropriate, let’s remind the audience that she’s there.'”

