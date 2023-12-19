Celine Dion can ‘no longer control her muscles’ as she battles incurable neurological disease

Celine Dion no longer has “control over her muscles” as she continues her battle with rare neurological disease, stiff-person syndrome (SPS).

Last December, the Canadian singer revealed she had been diagnosed with the condition, which causes her muscles to tense uncontrollably as the body attacks its own nerve cells.

The condition leaves sufferers as “human statues” as it progressively locks the body into rigid positions, ultimately leaving people unable to walk or talk.

While there is no cure, there are treatments that slow down the progression, with Celine revealing she is doing all she can to minimise symptoms.

In May this year, the 55-year-old announced she had been forced to cancel her world tour due to her health.

Now, her older sister Claudette has provided a further update on Celine’s health, revealing that the disease is continuing to have a huge impact on her sister.

She told Canadian news outlet 7 Jours: “She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard.

“Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly’.

Despite working with some of the “top researchers in the field”, Claudette said her sister has seen little improvement in her condition.

But she added that Celine is continuing to receive incredible support from across the world during her health battle.

“Some people have lost hope because it’s all illness that isn’t well known. If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation [family charity Fondation Maman Dion] gets about Celine,” she added.

“People tell us they love her and they’re praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes.”

Claudette said that despite Celine’s struggles, they both plan on her returning to the stage at some point.

But she admitted: “In what capacity? I don’t know.”

She continued: “The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me.

“Because it’s 1 out of a million case, the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.”

