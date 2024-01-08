Search icon

08th Jan 2024

Golden Globes host responds to Taylor Swift’s ‘extremely awkward’ reaction to his joke about her

Stephen Porzio

Golden Globes host responds to Taylor Swift's 'extremely awkward' reaction to his joke about her

The popstar did not seem happy

Golden Globes host Jo Koy has spoken out about that awkward moment involving Taylor Swift at the awards ceremony.

During the show, Koy – known for his Netflix specials – joked about Oppenheimer being too long, Barbie being based around a doll, Robert De Niro recently having a baby, Barry Keoghan’s nude scene in Saltburn and the drug Ozempic.

The presenter also compared the dysfunctional, wealthy characters of hit TV drama Succession to the Royal Family.

Many of Koy’s remarks were met with a muted response to near silence while there has even been reports of booing.

In response to this lacklustre reception, the presenter while on stage placed the blame on his joke writers and on him only being hired to host the Golden Globes “10 days ago”.

Another awkward moment during the ceremony stemmed from Koy making a joke about Taylor Swift and her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

He said: “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

The camera then cut to the pop star looking very unimpressed sipping a drink.

While chatting to Entertainment Tonight after the hosting gig, Koy was asked about the moment.

The interviewer said: “Did you see Taylor’s reaction to your joke? What did you think?” to which the comedian replied: “Aw man. It was cute. I just saying, less cutaways. You know what I mean? That’s all.”

You can watch Koy making the comment right here:

People call for Ricky Gervais to return for Golden Globes as this year’s opening monologue is booed

