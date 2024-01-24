Ryan Gosling speaks out after Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Oscars snub

‘To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated would be an understatement’

Ryan Gosling has said he is “disappointed” that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig weren’t nominated in major categories for the 2024 Oscars.

On Tuesday, the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced, with Gosling being nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken in Barbie.

However, Margot Robbie, who played Barbie, missed out on a nomination in the Best Actress category and the film’s director Greta Gerwig was snubbed in the Best Director category.

Gosling has since released a statement in which he said that whilst he is “honoured” to be nominated himself, there is “no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie.”

Gosling received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken

Robbie and Gerwig did receive nominations in other categories though, with Robbie being given a nod in the best picture line-up, while Gerwig was recognised alongside her husband Noah Baumbach for best adapted screenplay.

Speaking to CBS, Gosling said: “I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films.”

But the La La Land star described Gerwig and Robbie as “the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film”.

Gosling with Barbie director Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie (Getty)

He continued: “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Another Barbie star, America Ferrera, was a surprise nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her, and Gosling said he was “so happy” for his co-star.

But Ferrera has also said she is “incredibly disappointed” to see Gerwig and Robbie not receive nominations in the major categories.

Barbie, which was the highest-grossing film of 2023, received eight nominations in total for the 2024 Oscars, including for Best Picture.

This year’s ceremony will take place on March 10 in Los Angeles.

