Taylor Swift themed cruise is setting sail this year

Swifties, the dream holiday is finally here as a company has announced plans for a Taylor Swift-themed cruise

The Eras Tour kicked off earlier this year, and it has been met with a stellar reception from fans and critics alike.

However, many fans were left heartbroken after failing to nab their tickets in Ticketmaster’s great war.

Even for those who managed to get the chance to see Taylor take to the stage in person, the three hour show is just never long enough for diehard lovers of the star.

Well, it seems that Marvellous Mouse Travels has come up with a holiday idea that is just perfect for those who just can’t calm down about the ‘Blank Space’ singer.

The cruise is set to take place over four days, with the boat travelling from Miami to the Bahamas and back again.

Taking place on the Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas, the cruise will set sail on October 21 this year.

However, the biggest selling point of the trip is definitely the fact that it is socially acceptable to spend the whole time belting out tracks from Swift.

The company’s website says: “Whether you’ve got tickets to the tour or not, we invite you to join us for a fan sponsored amazing time!

“Join us as we celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favourite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer!

“This cruise is for all fans, so bring your besties, your moms and dads, your baby fans, and if you need someone to room with, post on our page and ask!”

Activities onboard include karaoke (of course), a Taylor trivia evening and eras-themed nights.

A standard two person room onboard the boat costs $1,573, with the more premium ocean view option setting you back $2,109.

For those who are looking to book themselves a place, the October cruise is already sold out, but Marvellous Mouse Travels has confirmed that there will be another shot for Swifties to have their time at sea, with a second ‘Galentines’ themed cruise setting sail in February 2024.