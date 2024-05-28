Search icon

Entertainment

28th May 2024

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

Featuring a massive A-list star, it won two Oscars.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 28 May) is Born on the Fourth of July, the 1989 biographical anti-war drama starring Tom Cruise.

Earning his first Oscar nomination for his performance in the film, Cruise plays the real-life Ron Kovic – a young patriotic American who enlists to serve in the Vietnam War where he becomes permanently paralysed in battle.

Struggling with his paralysis and an uncaring, bureaucratic United States upon returning home, he becomes an anti-war and pro-human rights political activist.

Part of co-writer and director Oliver Stone’s Vietnam War trilogy – which also includes Platoon and Heaven & Earth – Born on the Fourth of July’s powerful real life story, its visceral filmmaking and Cruise’s intense and transformational performance made the movie a massive critical and commercial success.

It was even nominated for eight Oscars and won two – with Stone taking home the Best Director trophy.

Born on the Fourth of July is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 9pm. It is also available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Rakuten TV and the Sky Store.

Check out its trailer right here:

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

This is the End – Comedy Central – 9pm

In this hilarious comedy horror, the apocalypse kicks off while a bunch of celebrities (all playing themselves) are at a gaff party in LA.

Murder by Decree – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Christopher Plummer is Sherlock Holmes in this ’70s mystery thriller flick.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army – ITV4 – 10pm

Ron Perlman’s reprises his role as the heroic half-demon in this wildly inventive sequel that might be better than the original.

Assault on Precinct 13 – Legend – 11.10pm

Halloween and The Thing director John Carpenter’s breakthrough movie, Assault on Precinct 13 revolves around the inhabitants of a defunct police precinct who must defend themselves against a relentless criminal gang.

One of the tensest, tightest thrillers of all time.

The Vanishing – Film4 – 11.50pm

Gerard Butler drops his action man persona to play a lighthouse keeper in this critically acclaimed thriller from 2018.

Read more:

Topics:

Tom Cruise

RELATED ARTICLES

Tom Cruise is ‘permanently banned’ from buying a Bugatti

Cars

Tom Cruise is ‘permanently banned’ from buying a Bugatti

By Nina McLaughlin

Tom Cruise takes on ‘M25 Mission Impossible’ as he plans helicopter route for cast and crew following road closure

Helicopter

Tom Cruise takes on ‘M25 Mission Impossible’ as he plans helicopter route for cast and crew following road closure

By Ryan Price

Val Kilmer was paid at least $2k per second for his scene in Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise

Val Kilmer was paid at least $2k per second for his scene in Top Gun: Maverick

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

One of 2024’s best TV shows is now available to stream at home

One of 2024’s best TV shows is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Nicki Minaj holds moment of silence for ‘dear friend’ Princess Diana

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj holds moment of silence for ‘dear friend’ Princess Diana

By Charlie Herbert

Fans lose it after Lionel Messi is heard speaking English in Bad Boys trailer 

bad boys

Fans lose it after Lionel Messi is heard speaking English in Bad Boys trailer 

By Callum Boyle

Eamonn Holmes breaks silence after announcing divorce from Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes breaks silence after announcing divorce from Ruth Langsford

By Charlie Herbert

YouTube star Speed ‘hospitalised’ after attending Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling

Gloucester Cheese Rolling

YouTube star Speed ‘hospitalised’ after attending Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling

By Charlie Herbert

Boy bullied over dwarfism stars in new Mad Max film

Chris Hemsworth

Boy bullied over dwarfism stars in new Mad Max film

By JOE

Marcus Rashford says he’s taking break from social media

Football

Marcus Rashford says he’s taking break from social media

By Callum Boyle

Jeremy Clarkson says teenagers should work on farms instead of national service

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson says teenagers should work on farms instead of national service

By Charlie Herbert

One of 2024’s best TV shows is now available to stream at home

One of 2024’s best TV shows is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Brazilian club announce signing of Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Brazilian club announce signing of Erling Haaland

By Callum Boyle

Nicki Minaj holds moment of silence for ‘dear friend’ Princess Diana

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj holds moment of silence for ‘dear friend’ Princess Diana

By Charlie Herbert

Fans lose it after Lionel Messi is heard speaking English in Bad Boys trailer 

bad boys

Fans lose it after Lionel Messi is heard speaking English in Bad Boys trailer 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Eamonn Holmes breaks silence after announcing divorce from Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes breaks silence after announcing divorce from Ruth Langsford

By Charlie Herbert

Man United add fourth player to ‘unsellable list’

Football

Man United add fourth player to ‘unsellable list’

By Callum Boyle

UK set for scorching June as 30C temperatures forecast

high temperatures

UK set for scorching June as 30C temperatures forecast

By Charlie Herbert

Anthony Joshua’s world title hopes dealt major blow after shock Usyk U-turn 

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua’s world title hopes dealt major blow after shock Usyk U-turn 

By Callum Boyle

YouTube star Speed ‘hospitalised’ after attending Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling

Gloucester Cheese Rolling

YouTube star Speed ‘hospitalised’ after attending Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling

By Charlie Herbert

Man United’s owners release statement regarding potential Europa League ban

Europa League

Man United’s owners release statement regarding potential Europa League ban

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories