A brilliant but underseen mystery thriller movie is on TV tonight

The film may be on late tonight but we highly recommend checking it out.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 1 June) is February, the acclaimed 2015 mystery horror thriller also known as The Blackcoat’s Daughter in some territories.

Told over multiple timelines, the film primarily focuses on two girls (Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Boynton) who, after being left behind at their boarding school over winter break, are plagued by a mysterious evil force – one which leaves long-lasting consequences.

Co-starring Emma Roberts as a mysterious young woman impacted by the events at the school, February was the feature debut of writer-director Osgood Perkins – who is also behind this year’s much-anticipated horror thriller Longlegs and is the son of Psycho star Anthony Perkins.

And his debut cemented the filmmaker as a talent to watch thanks to its atmospheric wintry setting, its creepy performances, its twisty screenplay and one of the most haunting endings of recent years.

February is airing on TV tonight/tomorrow morning at 1.25am on Film4. It is also available to rent on Google Play and Rakuten TV.

Check out its trailer right here:

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

High Fidelity – Comedy Central – 9pm

“What came first, the music or the misery?”

Prince of Darkness – Legend Xtra – 9pm

One of legendary horror filmmaker John Carpenter’s most underrated movies, Prince of Darkness follows a group of scientists in LA who are asked to assist a Catholic priest (Donald Pleasence) in investigating an ancient cylinder of liquid discovered in a monastery.



However, they soon come to learn that the mysterious substance is in fact the essence of Satan.

Angel Has Fallen – Film4 – 9pm

The third in Gerard Butler’s Has Fallen action franchise.

Lie with Me – BBC Four – 9pm

This French romantic-drama from 2022 has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Remains of the Day – TG4 – 9.25pm

The Oscar Best Picture nominee starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s beloved novel of the same name.

Just Mercy – RTÉ One – 9.30pm

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx headline this well-liked 2019 biographical legal drama.

Shaun of the Dead – ITV4 – 10pm

The classic zom-rom-com.

Sabotage – MTV – 10pm

Arnold Schwarzenegger leads a crack team of drug enforcement agents who start getting picked off one by one after stealing a lot of money in this action thriller JOE previously called “absolutely disgusting”.

The Truth – BBC Four – 11.05pm

Catherine Deneuve, Ethan Hawke and Juliette Binoche lead the cast of this family drama from acclaimed filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Military Wives – Channel 4 – 11.10pm

This 2019 British comedy-drama stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan and centres around a group of women who, while their partners away serving in Afghanistan, form a choir and wind up a media sensation.

Van Wilder: Party Liason – Comedy Central – 11.15pm

Ryan Reynolds stars in this 2002 comedy as a seventh-year senior at Coolidge College who has made it his life goal to help undergrads succeed in the future.

The Forever Purge – Film4 – 11.20pm

The most recent entry in the solid dystopian action horror franchise where for one night a year in the US, all crime is legal.

A Cock and Bull Story – BBC Two – 12am

The very clever and funny British comedy in which Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan star as themselves.

Angel – RTÉ One – 1.10am

Irish director Neil Jordan’s moody, stylish feature debut starring Stephen Rea as a saxophonist who witnesses a gangland murder.

Related links:

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s biggest movies

Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

Netflix has added a star-studded legal drama movie

Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

Netflix has added an extremely tense new mystery thriller series

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator