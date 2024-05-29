Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

It also stars one of modern TV’s most acclaimed actresses.

The Veil, a new spy thriller series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, is now streaming on Disney+ in its entirety.

Comprising of six episodes, the show stars the ‘Queen of Peak TV’ Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men, The Handmaid’s Tale, Top of the Lake) as Imogen Salter, a veteran MI6 agent with a speciality in undercover work.

The plot synopsis for The Veil reads: “The international spy thriller series explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London.

“One woman has a secret, while the other is on a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost.

“In the shadows, mission controllers at the U.S. CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside, as difficult as it may be, and work together to avert potential disaster before it is too late.”

Also co-starring Yumna Marwan (Little Birds) and Josh Charles (The Good Wife), The Veil is the latest project from the prolific writer Steven Knight – also known for directing the Tom Hardy thriller drama movie Locke and for creating the shows All the Light We Cannot See, SAS: Rogue Heroes, Taboo and This Town.

You can read a sample of some of the positive reviews for The Veil right here:

Globe and Mail: “The Veil has a star and enough of a hook to grab you — and, at six episodes, seems algorithmically calculated to be short enough that you probably won’t give up if you start… You’d almost feel guilty turning it off.”

Los Angeles Times: “As a spy story, it’s a decent example of its kind, but as a dramatic two-hander, fuelled by subtle performances from Moss and Marwan, it’s pretty terrific.”

NPR: “By the end of the six episodes of The Veil, I was convinced that this is Moss’ best role, and best performance, yet. She’s amazing.”

RogerEbert.com: “Every time that The Veil threatens to spiral off into espionage clichés… a choice made by Moss, Marwan, Charles, or a supporting player brings it back.”

All six episodes of The Veil are streaming on Disney+ in Ireland and the UK.

