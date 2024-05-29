Search icon

Entertainment

29th May 2024

Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

Ryan Price

The second season was cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

A hugely popular Netflix series that left fans with many unanswered questions is finally set to return with a second season after five years.

The Society first appeared on the streaming platform in 2019.

The ten-part American mystery drama follows the story of a group of teenagers who must learn to run their own community after the rest of the population of their town disappears.

The mystery commences when the students of the local Connecticut high school come home early from a canceled field trip only to find that everyone else is gone.

And as if things couldn’t get any more bizarre, a dense forest then starts to appear, totally surrounding the town, while the outside world cannot be contacted by telephone or internet.

So, as a result, the teens are forced to devise their own rules to survive with extremely limited resources.

The show stars several up-and-coming actors including Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon and Olivia DeJonge.

The final episode of season one left fans battling with a pretty major cliffhanger and now, after five years, the wait for a conclusion looks like it could finally be over.

Speaking to Variety, the show’s creator Christopher Keyser said: “This wasn’t a normal cancellation. This wasn’t about not having the audience or we didn’t believe in it anymore. There was a global crisis that changed all of our lives in the one year we were able to make it.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America West)

“I have consistent conversations with a bunch of the writers and Marc Webb [executive producer] about how we might bring this back in some way.

“We don’t have an answer yet, and I wouldn’t count on it, but I don’t do that with every show that gets canceled.”

He added: “The audience still wants to talk about it. They are still moved by it and want answers to the questions and then new questions are posed.

“I just don’t know whether the world is going to work in a way that aligns for us, but we’ll keep trying for a while because it’s gotten under my skin as well.”

Related Links:

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

Netflix has added a star-studded legal drama movie

Netflix’s new ‘mind-bending’ sci-fi show looks like a must-see for Black Mirror fans

Clint Eastwood’s final Western has just been added to Netflix

Topics:

Entertainment,Netflix,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Molly Ringwald says she was ‘taken advantage of’ by ‘predators’ in Hollywood

Entertainment

Molly Ringwald says she was ‘taken advantage of’ by ‘predators’ in Hollywood

By Ryan Price

New footage released from horror film shot from the perspective of the killer

Entertainment

New footage released from horror film shot from the perspective of the killer

By Ryan Price

People divided after Netflix star reveals why he quit acting

Acting

People divided after Netflix star reveals why he quit acting

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

Disney

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best sci-fi movies of the past 15 years is getting a surprise sequel

One of the best sci-fi movies of the past 15 years is getting a surprise sequel

By Stephen Porzio

A twisty and twisted thriller is one of the movies on TV tonight

Daisy Edgar-Jones

A twisty and twisted thriller is one of the movies on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

What we know about season two of Normal People

daisy edgar jones

What we know about season two of Normal People

By Kat O'Connor

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

By Kat O'Connor

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for Tropic Thunder and says he’s ‘proud’ of the film

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for Tropic Thunder and says he’s ‘proud’ of the film

By Callum Boyle

Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

By Joseph Loftus

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

Disney

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

By Stephen Porzio

Rishi Sunak wears £750 backpack on visit to one of poorest areas of the country

Conservative

Rishi Sunak wears £750 backpack on visit to one of poorest areas of the country

By Ryan Price

Second Premier League team at risk of huge points deduction before start of 2024/25 season 

Everton

Second Premier League team at risk of huge points deduction before start of 2024/25 season 

By Callum Boyle

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

Antarctica

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

By JOE

Vincent Kompany confirmed as new Bayern Munich manager

Bayern Munich

Vincent Kompany confirmed as new Bayern Munich manager

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

Australia

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Martin Lewis warns Vinted and eBay sellers to make urgent check now

Ebay

Martin Lewis warns Vinted and eBay sellers to make urgent check now

By Charlie Herbert

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

By Nina McLaughlin

The reason why Germany wear white on their kit even though it doesn’t feature on their flag

euro 2024

The reason why Germany wear white on their kit even though it doesn’t feature on their flag

By Callum Boyle

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

Daughter

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

By JOE

Expedition to ‘Holy Grail of shipwrecks’ begins with £16 billion haul set to be discovered

Billion

Expedition to ‘Holy Grail of shipwrecks’ begins with £16 billion haul set to be discovered

By Ryan Price

Load more stories