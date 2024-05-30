Search icon

Entertainment

30th May 2024

A very dark gangster thriller movie is on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

Loosely based on true events, it’s been called ‘Zodiac meets Goodfellas’.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Thursday, 30 May) is The Iceman, the 2012 gangster thriller starring Michael Shannon as real-life criminal Richard Kuklinski.

Based loosely on Kuklinski’s life, the film depicts him establishing his reputation as a cold-blooded mafia hitman while struggling to keep his violent profession a secret from his wife (Winona Ryder) and children.

Also featuring among its cast a brilliant Chris Evans as a fellow hired killer, along with David Schwimmer, James Franco and Ray Liotta, The Iceman is widely-considered to be less than the sum of its parts – though one critic did call it “Zodiac meets Goodfellas”.

That said, Evans and Shannon’s performances and its very dark story make it well worth seeking out.

The Iceman is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 11.15pm. It is also available to stream on Channel 4’s website.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

RoboCop – Sky Sci-Fi – 9pm

“Dead or alive, you are coming with me.”

Men in Black: International – Film4 – 9pm

The sci-fi comedy gets the reboot treatment with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Last Vegas – Comedy Central – 9pm

Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas and Kevin Kline star in this comedy that plays out like a mellower version of The Hangover.

The Changeling – Legend Xtra – 9pm

This acclaimed 1980 horror follows an esteemed composer (George C. Scott) who moves into a mansion in a new city that he comes to believe is haunted.

The Inglorious Bastards – Legend – 9pm

The ’70s war flick that inspired the similarly titled Quentin Tarantino masterpiece Inglourious Basterds.

Blazing Saddles – BBC Four – 10pm

The beloved comedy Western from Mel Brooks (The Producers).

The Hunter’s Prayer – Legend – 10.55pm

Avatar’s Sam Worthington plays a conflicted hitman helping a young woman to avenge the death of her family in this 2017 action thriller.

Read more:

Topics:

Chris Evans,Movies On TV

RELATED ARTICLES

A twisty and twisted thriller is one of the movies on TV tonight

Daisy Edgar-Jones

A twisty and twisted thriller is one of the movies on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2024’s best TV shows is now available to stream at home

HBO

One of 2024’s best TV shows is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

A star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Simon Kelly

MORE FROM JOE

Gaten Matarazzo says 40-year-old woman told him she had a crush on him aged 13

Entertainment

Gaten Matarazzo says 40-year-old woman told him she had a crush on him aged 13

By Ryan Price

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

Guy Ritchie

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

By Stephen Porzio

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

britain's got talent

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

By Ryan Price

Robert De Niro has brutal two-word response to hecklers

Donald Trump

Robert De Niro has brutal two-word response to hecklers

By Stephen Porzio

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

Disney

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

By Stephen Porzio

Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

Entertainment

Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

By Ryan Price

Cristiano Ronaldo loses record he’ll probably never get back

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo loses record he’ll probably never get back

By Callum Boyle

Gaten Matarazzo says 40-year-old woman told him she had a crush on him aged 13

Entertainment

Gaten Matarazzo says 40-year-old woman told him she had a crush on him aged 13

By Ryan Price

Dutch FA propose five major rule changes that will change football forever

Football

Dutch FA propose five major rule changes that will change football forever

By Callum Boyle

Luke Littler says he ‘would love to’ fight in influencer boxing

Boxing

Luke Littler says he ‘would love to’ fight in influencer boxing

By Ryan Price

Roy Keane accused of elbowing Arsenal fan who ‘headbutted’ him

Arsenal

Roy Keane accused of elbowing Arsenal fan who ‘headbutted’ him

By Callum Boyle

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

Guy Ritchie

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Hackers unlock £2 million Bitcoin account after man forgot password for 11 years

Bitcoin

Hackers unlock £2 million Bitcoin account after man forgot password for 11 years

By Ryan Price

Luke Littler wants Erik Ten Hag to stay at Man United ‘no matter what’

Erik Ten Hag

Luke Littler wants Erik Ten Hag to stay at Man United ‘no matter what’

By Callum Boyle

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

britain's got talent

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

By Ryan Price

Robert De Niro has brutal two-word response to hecklers

Donald Trump

Robert De Niro has brutal two-word response to hecklers

By Stephen Porzio

Kyle Walker reveals why players cover their mouths when they talk to each other during games 

Football

Kyle Walker reveals why players cover their mouths when they talk to each other during games 

By Callum Boyle

‘Do not travel’ alert issued as train derails between England and Scotland

‘Do not travel’ alert issued as train derails between England and Scotland

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories