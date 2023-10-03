Minge Lane is set to undergo bush-trimming work

‘I hope they don’t fanny around’

A council has delighted social media by announcing it will be doing some trimming work – on Minge Lane.

Worcestershire County Council’s highways team posted about the maintenance work on X, formerly Twitter, last Friday, writing. “Tree maintenance works today at Minge Lane, Upton-upon-Severn.”

X users were quick to post their thoughts below.

One said: “Never mind the trees have you seen the state of the bush!”

Another added: “I hope they don’t fanny around.”

'Minge Lane' – Fanny name for a road, that ! — 🇺🇦🌳⭐⭐GReG_FOReST73🔴🔴⚪🔴💙 🏹 🇬🇧🇧🇻 (@Barnabus73) September 29, 2023

bush maintenance on Minge Lane 🌳 pic.twitter.com/loA59QaOnL — melanie edwardsdóttir (@metamorphicmel) September 29, 2023

