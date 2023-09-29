Man denied entry to sports game after trying to take his ’emotional support alligator’

He’s owned the animal since 2015

A man in the US was denied entry to a baseball game after he tried to bring his emotional support alligator in with him.

Joie Henney tried take his reptile friend into a Philadelphia Phillies game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, but he was denied entry to the ballpark.

Henney is something of a local celebrity thanks to his unique service pet, called Wally, which he has to help him deal with depression.

He’s a longtime reptile rescuer who has worked with alligators for 30 years. In 2015, he received Wally when the gator was just 14 months old.

According to the York Daily Record, Henney fed his new friend with tongs at first until he felt comfortable enough to pick Wally up soon after.

“He wants to be loved and petted,” he told the outlet at the time.

After taking Wally to schools for educational purposes, Henney realised that kids with developmental issues gravitate towards his scaly companion. By 2018, Wally was fully certified to be an emotional support animal.

But, despite the fact the Phillies website states that ” service animals, or service animals in training are welcome” at games, Joie and Wally weren’t allowed in.

So, instead Wally met fans outside the stadium.

On social media, a number of Phillies fans called for Wally to be allowed into games with his owner.

One person wrote: “@Phillies give this guy a pass, this is the most Philly thing I’ve ever seen.”

Another said: “Not Wally!! Come on Phillies,’ another wrote.”

Speaking to CNN last year about his beloved reptile, Henney said: “Wally has been quite different than any alligator I’ve ever dealt with in the past 30 years.

“He doesn’t show anger. He doesn’t show aggression. He hasn’t since the day he was caught. We never could understand why.

“He’s just loveable. He sleeps with me, steals my pillows, steals my blankets. He’s just awesome.”

