Benidorm co-stars get engaged five years after ITV series ended

‘A whole week of being a diiiirty flirttttyyy thirty FIANCÉ !!!!!!!’

Benidorm stars Adam Gillen and Laila Zaidi have gotten engaged five years after the show ended.

37-year-old Adam popped the question to Laila while they were holidaying away in Croatia.

The couple met back in 2018 shortly before the show was finally axed by ITV.

Laila confirmed the news on Instagram writing: “A whole week of being a diiiirty flirttttyyy thirty FIANCÉ !!!!!!!”

Laila showed off her ring in a series of snaps.

In Benidorm, Adam played Liam Conroy, the son of barman Les, played by Tim Healy.

Known for his goofy nature and demeanour, Liam became a fan favourite in the later seasons of the show, before it was axed after eleven years.

Earlier this year, rumours began surfacing about a new series of the comedy classic, however actress Siobhan Finneran who played Janice, has dismissed the claims.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: ‘Cast and creatives met at a comedy convention for the show, back in the summer, and some stories about a possible TV revival grew out of that.

‘But sadly that was all they were, rumours.’

‘You should probably never say never to anything so popular but as far as I know it won’t be coming back at any point.’

