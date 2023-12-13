Search icon

Football

13th Dec 2023

Quiz: Name every current club’s top scorer in Premier League history

Callum Boyle

JOE Quiz

20 to get

Goals, goals, goals.

That’s the topic of this quiz.

That feeling when the ball hits the back of the net is one that’s hard to describe, but when it happens, it’s one of the best.

Over the years we’ve grown up to witness some truly special goal scorers. From the worldie strikes to the ones that were the difference between winning the league or avoiding the drop, they’re special.

Anyway, enough of me waffling on it’s time for what you’re really for: the quiz.

There’s 20 names to get in total from all 20 sides currently in the Premier League.

We’re also giving you five minutes to complete this – more than enough time surely?

Best of luck, I hope you get the score you desire (full marks).

If the link below doesn’t work, click here.

Find more of our quizzes here:

Topics:

#FootballJOEQuiz,Football,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Cristiano Ronaldo investing £30m in new football game to rival EA FC

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo investing £30m in new football game to rival EA FC

By Callum Boyle

Barcelona’s players have been ‘banned from showering’

Barcelona

Barcelona’s players have been ‘banned from showering’

By Callum Boyle

Jamie Carragher reposts Gary Neville tweet immediately after Man United Champions League exit

Football

Jamie Carragher reposts Gary Neville tweet immediately after Man United Champions League exit

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

World Cup Comments: Can Dejan Lovren neutralise his kryptonite Harry Kane?

2018 FIFA World Cup

World Cup Comments: Can Dejan Lovren neutralise his kryptonite Harry Kane?

By Melissa Reddy

Man United fan Rachel Riley blasts the club over multiple abuse allegations against Antony

Antony

Man United fan Rachel Riley blasts the club over multiple abuse allegations against Antony

By Callum Boyle

Vitaliy Mykolenko slams Russia’s ‘silent b***h’ captain Artem Dzyuba

Artem Dzyuba

Vitaliy Mykolenko slams Russia’s ‘silent b***h’ captain Artem Dzyuba

By Daniel Brown

Graham Potter rejects second job offer

Football

Graham Potter rejects second job offer

By Callum Boyle

Tunnel footage shows Karim Benzema slagging off Real Madrid teammate

Ferland Mendy

Tunnel footage shows Karim Benzema slagging off Real Madrid teammate

By Wayne Farry

Aubameyang’s agent takes to Instagram to make Arsenal dig after striker removed as captain

Arsenal

Aubameyang’s agent takes to Instagram to make Arsenal dig after striker removed as captain

By Daniel Brown

Man who posted the most liked Instagram photo of all time said it was a ‘fluke’

Man who posted the most liked Instagram photo of all time said it was a ‘fluke’

By Joseph Loftus

Tom Cruise has a new girlfriend – and she might be even richer than he is

Tom Cruise has a new girlfriend – and she might be even richer than he is

By Nina McLaughlin

The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci reveals she has been diagnosed with lung cancer

The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci reveals she has been diagnosed with lung cancer

By Nina McLaughlin

Royal Mail issue warning to Brits yet to buy Christmas presents

Christmas

Royal Mail issue warning to Brits yet to buy Christmas presents

By Callum Boyle

Dolphin with thumbs discovered in scientific first

Animals

Dolphin with thumbs discovered in scientific first

By Charlie Herbert

James Bulger killer Jon Venables’ parole bid rejected by parol chiefs

james bulger

James Bulger killer Jon Venables’ parole bid rejected by parol chiefs

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Google has a brand new logo for the first time in 16 years (Video)

Google

Google has a brand new logo for the first time in 16 years (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

Research shows time most of UK starts drinking on Christmas day

Alchol

Research shows time most of UK starts drinking on Christmas day

By Kieran Galpin

Guardiola claims title win would put Man City level with Ferguson’s United

Football

Guardiola claims title win would put Man City level with Ferguson’s United

By Callum Boyle

Jordan Henderson’s exchange with Loris Karius did not go unnoticed

Champions League

Jordan Henderson’s exchange with Loris Karius did not go unnoticed

By Darragh Murphy

Rugby versus NFL: two top players take on a series of fitness challenges

Fitness and Health

Rugby versus NFL: two top players take on a series of fitness challenges

By Alex Roberts

Liverpool will have a Dunboyne jersey in their dressing room this weekend in support of Sean Cox

Football

Liverpool will have a Dunboyne jersey in their dressing room this weekend in support of Sean Cox

By Paul Moore

Load more stories