Quiz: Name every current club’s top scorer in Premier League history

20 to get
Goals, goals, goals.
That’s the topic of this quiz.
That feeling when the ball hits the back of the net is one that’s hard to describe, but when it happens, it’s one of the best.
Over the years we’ve grown up to witness some truly special goal scorers. From the worldie strikes to the ones that were the difference between winning the league or avoiding the drop, they’re special.
Anyway, enough of me waffling on it’s time for what you’re really for: the quiz.
There’s 20 names to get in total from all 20 sides currently in the Premier League.
We’re also giving you five minutes to complete this – more than enough time surely?
Best of luck, I hope you get the score you desire (full marks).
If the link below doesn’t work, click here.
