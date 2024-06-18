Search icon

Football

18th Jun 2024

Update given on Kylian Mbappé’s EURO 2024 hopes following nose injury

Charlie Herbert

mbappe nose injury

Didier Deschamps has said the injury is ‘really unfortunate for us’

The French Football Federation have given an update on Kylian Mbappé after he suffered a nose injury in France’s opening game of EURO 2024.

Mbappé was subbed off – eventually – in the second half of his nation’s game against Austria after suffering a nasty-looking injury to his nose.

The injury happened after the 25-year-old jumped with Austria defender Kevin Danso, planting his face into the centre back’s shoulder.

The FFF has now confirmed the forward has suffered a broken nose and that a protective face mask is being made for him.

The French captain was taken to Dusseldorf hospital where the break was confirmed, but the good news for France is that he will not need immediate surgery on the injury.

“He has returned to the base camp of the French team,” the FFF said.

“He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately.”

However, there is uncertainty over when Mbappe will be ready to return for his country.

After their 1-0 win over Austria, in which Mbappe played a hand in the own-goal that gave his side the win, France boss Didier Deschamps said the injury “seems quite complicated, which is really very unfortunate for us.”

When asked if the forward would be fit for Les Bleus’ next game against the Netherlands on Friday, Deschamps refused to be drawn on the issue.

“I’m not going to go into hypothesis but the French team with Kylian will always be stronger with him,” he said.

“If the news doesn’t go along these lines then we will have to fight without him.”

