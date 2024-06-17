UEFA to investigate racist chants by Serbia fans during England game

The complaint reportedly didn’t come from the FA

UEFA have launched an investigation into reports of racist chanting by Serbia fans during the game against England on Sunday.

The European football governing body confirmed they had opened disciplinary proceedings against the Serbian FA.

ITV News have reported that the complaint wasn’t filed by the Football Association.

A statement from UEFA said that they were looking into accusations of objects being thrown by fans and displaying a banner that was “transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event.”

They added: “The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.

“Furthermore, an UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding alleged discriminatory behaviour.”

England players were reportedly unaware of the chants being made.

Kosovan FA make complaint

On Monday it was also revealed that the Kosovan federation had also made a complaint to UEFA about Serbian flags, chants and banners at the match which it claimed contained “political, chauvinistic and racist messages against Kosovo”.

Serbia fell to defeat in their opening group game as Jude Bellingham’s 13th minute header proved to be the difference.

