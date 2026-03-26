Paddock Picks – Our big tips for this weekend’s racing

We've a big weekend of racing ahead of us.

This week on your favourite horse racing podcast, The Paddock, we’re joined by Oli Bell, Rishi Persad, Tom Stanley, Chris Hughes and global megastar JoJo Siwa.

The panel dive into Chris' gardening past, trying to shake muscle as a jockey, and reaching younger demographics with racing.

JoJo then joins the gang to discuss seeing horses for the first time, horse racing magic and a cheeky impersonation of Chris watching the racing from home.

There's all this and plenty more besides on this week's instalment of The Paddock.

But let's waste no more time and get down to the most important details: the panel's picks and tips for this weekend's racing.

The Three Paddock Picks for Saturday 28 March

Meydan - 12:20 - Pick: Commissioner King (Rishi Persad)

While he's likely to face a little bit of pressure, there's a reason Commissioner King is the favourite going into the 12.20. He produced a career best when he won the 11 runner Burj Nahaar by four lengths. Definitely one to watch.

Meydan - 14:55 - Pick: Tuz (Tom Stanley)

Won this race back in 2024 and finished third last year. Tuz is recognised as a very smart performer and despite his advancing years (aged nine) he's still expected to deliver a strong result.

Meydan - 16:45 - Pick: Tumburumba EW (Nick Luck)

A bit of an outsider here priced at 20/1 with most bookies hence Nick Luck's each way suggestion. Last won in September but has had a string of promising results in recent weeks.

Doncaster - 13:50 - Pick: Spycatcher (Oli Bell)

A highly attractive horse. Spycatcher is an ultra-consistent sprinter and has proved successful for Karl Burke. Spycatcher has won nine from 40 stars and is renowned for his strong finishing speed.